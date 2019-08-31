The Reicher Cougars made new coach Tyler Holcomb’s debut a success as they pulled away from Kerens in the second half at J.J. Kearns Field.
Reicher quarterback Jake Boozer had a fantastic night taking over as starter. He passed for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Eric Ochoa. Boozer also rushed for 153 yards and four more TDs.
Offensive lineman Noah Plsek made things work up front, driving a Cougars offense that produced more than 400 total yards.
Boozer scored late in the first half to give Reicher a 25-20 lead at the break. Despite facing a large gap in number of players on the roster, the Cougars prevailed in the second half, winning the third and fourth quarters, 27-14.
