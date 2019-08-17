The Super Poll finalists are set after more than 16,000 votes were cast for local high school football players in the semifinals.
Reicher fans came out in droves, casting 27 percent of all votes and placing six entries into the head-to-head final round.
Voting begins today at wacotrib.com/superpoll and runs for one week, through Saturday night. Voting is allowed once per hour in each category.
The winners will be revealed next week in the Tribune-Herald’s high school football preview.
The finalists are:
- QB — Jake Boozer, Reicher 649 votes; Brayden Faulkner, China Spring 588
- RB — Ethan Linder, Robinson 1,116; A.J. Morales, Reicher 702
- WR/TE — Adam Crabtree, Texas Wind 394; Korie Black, Connally 337
- OL — Noah Plsek, Reicher 762; Braeden Skains, Texas Wind 543
- DL — Noah Plsek, Reicher 782; Roddrell Freeman, Mart 321
- LB — Bryce Tonkin, Reicher 709; Caden Crabtree, Texas Wind 444
- DB — Jake Boozer, Reicher 684; Kyler Martin, Mart 300
- Specialist — Karson Coe, kicker, China Spring 275; Ralph Morales, kicker, Connally 239
- Six-man — Timmy Skains, Parkview 627; Cash Hooten, Aquilla 445
BU soccer takes 2-1 win over Texas State
Freshman Michaela Gorman scored on a late corner kick by Ally Henderson to lift the No. 14 Baylor soccer team to a 2-1 win over Texas State in an exhibition game Saturday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
After Texas State scored the game’s first goal, Baylor tied it with redshirt freshman Maddie Algya’s goal before the end of the first half.
The Bears finished their exhibition season with a 1-1 record after losing their opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 1-0, last Sunday.
Baylor will open the regular season against Northwestern State on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Waco’s Reid 2nd at World Weightlifting Championships
Waco’s Randy Reid picked up a silver medal at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships on Saturday in Montreal.
Reid, 65, was competing in the 65-69 age division in the 96-kilogram weight class. He finished second to Poland’s Jerzy Zalejko, but came out ahead of the defending world champ Johan Thonerud of Norway, who came in third.
Reid had a best lift of 76 kilograms (167.5 pounds) in the snatch and a best of 92 kilograms (202.8 pounds) in the clean and jerk.
Reid said he was pleased with the result and his year as a whole, after enduring a surgery last year.
Baylor volleyball to scrimmage Sunday
Baylor volleyball will hold its annual Green and Gold Scrimmage at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
The event is free and open to the public. It’ll mark the first of two preseason events for the 20th-ranked Bears, who also play at Texas A&M on Aug. 24 in an exhibition. They’ll open the season against UCLA on Aug. 30 at the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb.
Baylor went 20-9 overall last year and finished second in the Big 12.
QB Josh McCown joins Eagles, ends retirementPHILADELPHIA — Josh McCown’s retirement lasted two months.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 40-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal on Saturday. He is coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season.
McCown provides insurance behind Carson Wentz, who has finished the past two seasons on the sideline because of injuries. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September. Cody Kessler left Thursday night’s game with a head injury.