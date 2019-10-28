HUNTSVILLE – To make history, sometimes you have to chase it.
Lorena’s girls cross country team followed that path perfectly on Monday. The Lady Leopards, who missed a state berth by one place in 2018, finished third in the Region III-4A meet to seize a measure of redemption and book their spot on the state stage.
Lorena head coach Matt Jackson said that he believes it’s the first trip to state for the Lady Leopards as a team, though the program has sent individual qualifiers in the past. When he informed the runners that they’d made it, he expected them to scream and shout. Instead, they welled up with emotion and pulled together in a group hug.
Lorena tallied 131 points to finish in a tie for third with Gatesville, which is also state-bound. The Lady Leopards were led by freshman Addison Sykora, who logged a two-mile time of 12:24.8.
Gatesville’s top finisher was Tasha Thoms in 11th, while her sister Katrina Thoms followed closely behind in 15th.
Also breaking through to move on to state as individuals were La Vega’s Chloe McLellan (12th overall), Robinson’s Rachael Hartley (16th) and Lexi Schwartz (21st), and Fairfield’s Jarahle Daniels (19th).
On the boys’ side, the Hillsboro Eagles soared past the competition. Hillsboro placed four runners in the top 10 to power its way to the regional team title with a winning score of 62 points.
Finishing in the top 10 for Hillsboro were Ronald Harden (sixth), Julio Corona (seventh), Jose Corona (ninth) and Cameron Erickson (10th).
Robinson junior John Alex Speer charged to a third-place finish in a season-best time of 16:21.7 to move on as an individual. It was a big step forward for Speer, who was 21st at regionals a year ago.
The UIL State Cross Country Championships will be held Nov. 9 at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.
Trojans' Scott headed to state
DALLAS – The season will come to an end for most of University’s boys’ cross country team, but at least one will extend his run by a few more miles.
University finished ninth in the team standings at the Region II-5A meet at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex. Only the top four move on to state, so that wasn’t quite good enough to send the team to Round Rock. However, Trojans junior Kendrick Scott did make it through as an individual, as he finished 16th overall with a 5,000-meter clocking of 16:06.63.
In the Region II-6A meet also at the Jesse Owens Complex, Midway’s girls finished 18th and Belton took 21st in a loaded regional field. Senior Emma Bell crossed the line first for Midway in 90th place.
Waco High senior Anna Garner clocked 19:05.1 to finish as the top local runner in that race in 40th place. She finished 38th at regionals last year.
McGregor teams punch state tickets
HUNTSVILLE – McGregor’s cross country teams ensured that the bus ride home from Huntsville would be a fun one.
Both McGregor’s boys and girls teams finished second at the Region III-3A meet, clinching a spot in the state meet.
The Lady Bulldogs finished with 56 points, only 10 points behind champion East Bernard. Junior Alayia Malbrough led McGregor in third place with a two-mile time of 12:37.7, while her teammates Jennifer Torres (ninth) and Pilar Perez (10th) also picked up top 10 efforts.
Three other Centex runners made it through the regional pack to qualify for state individually. They were Cameron Yoe’s Logan Pevehouse (fourth), Clifton’s Daniella Gaona (11th) and Groesbeck’s Alidah Figard (14th).
In the boys’ race, McGregor tallied 83 points to take second behind only Eustace, which had 43 points. Eddie Dominguez was the first Bulldog to cross, coming in third place with a time of 16:52.4 over 5,000 meters. His teammate Sonny Marquez finished 13th overall.
Crawford leaves pack behind
HUNTSVILLE – Crawford lapped the field.
The Lady Pirates put together an especially impressive performance in winning the Region II-2A cross country title on Monday at Kate Barr Park. Crawford tallied a winning score of 75 points, more than 50 points better than second-place Woden (132).
Crawford had three runners post top-15 finishes, topped by Sadey Paniagua, who had a time of 13:35.3 on the two-mile course. Sarah Love was 11th for the Lady Pirates and Johnney Parker took 13th.
Meanwhile, Axtell freshman Karis Dieterich made the most of her debut appearance at the regional meet. Dieterich won the girls’ race with a 12:57.8 clocking and will represent the Lady Longhorns at state as an individual.
Moody’s girls finished third in the team race to advance on to state. The Lady Bearcats were paced by freshman Katelyn Hale in 15th. Also moving on as one of the top 10 individuals not on advancing teams were Chilton’s Presley Plemons (fifth), Hubbard’s Jadyn Gillham (eighth), Valley Mills’ Shae Fancher (ninth), Frost’s Jimena Perez (12th) and Axtell’s Hailey Tindle (16th).
In the boys’ race, no local teams advanced to state, though Moody (fifth), Valley Mills (sixth), Riesel (ninth) and Frost (10th) all picked up top-10 finishes. However, several local runners punched their tickets to state as individuals.
Moody’s Jacob Armida placed seventh overall and his teammate Isaiah Segura was eighth, and both advanced to state. They’ll be joined by Hubbard freshman Michael Ryman (ninth overall) and Crawford junior Dalton Compton (14th).
