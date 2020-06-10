It may have been virtual, but the 12th annual Victory Bowl football game still provided plenty of highlights, big hits and thrills.
The Heart of Texas FCA opted not to hold a live football game due to COVID-19. Instead it sent out a stream of a simulation of the “Madden 2020” video game between the Dallas Cowboys (the Victory Bowl’s blue team) and the Houston Texans (the red). The Red defeated the Blue, 23-20, in the simulated game, which included commentary from the FCA’s Ben Johnson and Johnny Tusa.
Belton’s Grant Milligan was named the Defensive MVP of the game with 10 tackles, four tackles for losses, while the Offensive MVP was Crawford’s Tate Abel, who had a 94-yard touchdown catch late in the game for the win-icing score for the Red.
To watch the football game or the softball, baseball or volleyball contests, visit www.heartoftexasfca.org.
