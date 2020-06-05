BELTON – Mason Brandenberger woke up on Friday morning with that game day feeling.
Brandenberger, a senior at Clifton high school, joined the Red team as it faced the Blues in the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl baseball game on Friday afternoon at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field.
Because of the coronavirus shutdown, it was the first time playing a live game in three months for most if not all of the athletes.
“I got up early this morning and you’ve got that buzz in your stomach and you can’t eat,” Brandenberger said. “You’re just ready to get out here and go play again.”
Brandenberger made the most of the opportunity. He started on the mound for the Red team and had a rare four-strikeout inning. One Blue batter reached base after a passed ball on a swinging third strike. But the former Cubs standout shrugged it off and struck out the side anyway.
Then, with the Reds trailing 4-3 in the top of the third inning, Brandenberger drilled a shot to the gap in right center. When he reached third base safely, two runs had scored and the Reds had a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“I got a first pitch curve ball and it came in for a strike. I thought, ‘Ok, he’s probably going to come with a fastball middle in,’” Brandenberger said. “I just barreled one and it took off. I had to show off the wheels a little bit.”
Like their softball counterparts, who won their FCA Victory Bowl contest on Thursday, the Red baseball team claimed an 8-4 victory over the Blues.
Moody’s Cody Stone took the mound in the bottom of the third with a fresh three-run lead and got a shutdown inning to keep Red’s momentum going.
“I was trying to go out there, get a quick inning and see if we could get the sticks rolling again,” Stone said. “We put two more up in the next inning.”
Abbott’s Matthew Pevehouse, who had a single that scored Brandenberger in the third, finished the game on the mound in the seventh. He got a Blue batter swinging for the final out.
Stone, Grandview’s Colby Diduch, Avalon’s Dillon Martin and Pevehouse combined to shut out the Blues during the last five innings.
In normal times, the FCA Victory Bowl includes a week of practices for each team along with service projects in the community and fellowship activities. The national and statewide response to the coronavirus caused the Heart of Texas chapter of the FCA to alter its plans.
But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began Phase III of reopening as of Wednesday, which allowed the FCA to go ahead with official games with umpires, though still without fans.
Stone said Friday was only the second time he’s been on the field in a baseball setting in three months. He had one practice with his summer team and then the FCA game.
He was thankful for the opportunity.
“I’m glad we still got to play,” Stone said. “It was tough missing the whole week of serving and hanging out with everybody. But everybody was out here definitely ready to play. It was definitely a competitive game.”
FCA Victory Bowl week will continue the volleyball match at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Vanguard College Prep gymnasium. No fans will be allowed, but the event will be streamed at heartoftexasfca.org.
Later on Saturday, the FCA will do a social media rollout of a taped Victory Bowl football game at 6 p.m. at heartoftexasfca.org. That event will feature the Victory Bowl blue and red players in a simulation of the popular “Madden 2020” video game. The blue roster was fed into the game on the Dallas Cowboys team and the red players were placed on the Houston Texans, and the action has been taped along with broadcast commentary from the FCA’s Ben Johnson and former Waco High coach Johnny Tusa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.