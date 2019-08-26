The Connally Cadets are lined up to fill up highlight clips this fall.
With a strong senior class that includes a handful of college commits, and 16 starters back from a team that played past Thanksgiving in 2018, Connally has the attention of everyone that follows high school football in Central Texas.
Like an NFL team that has the discipline and insight to build through the draft, or an MLB roster constructed from a thriving minor-league system, Connally has put in the work for years to get to this point.
“There wasn’t a lot expected out of us my freshman year,” Connally junior quarterback Kavian Gaither said. “As we started building this thing, a lot of people put a little more trust in us and recognize the talent we have on the field.”
Gaither, who moved from wide receiver and defensive back to quarterback this offseason, has played on the varsity for his entire high school career.
He’s had the benefit of looking over at the example set by senior offensive lineman Trent Pullen, who has also played on varsity since his freshman season in 2016. That’s a normal story at Connally, where coach Shane Anderson had the courage to play a lot of freshmen and sophomores in his first four seasons guiding the Cadets.
Anderson took over as Connally’s athletic director and head coach in March of 2015. He implemented his system and, for a while, the Cadets struggled on the scoreboard. Going into last fall, Anderson was 10-21 as a head coach.
But those who were watching closely could see Connally getting better.
“The expectations have improved just because of how long the coaching staff has been here,” Pullen said. “Every year, more people expect more out of us. My freshman year, that was really (Anderson’s) first full year. Now everybody that’s here has played for him. So he expects us to go far. Expectations are real high.”
The system produced results last season.
Through nondistrict play, Cadets running back Jay’Veon Sunday grabbed headlines by averaging more than 200 yards per game and passing 1,000 by the end of September. Connally had mixed results in the W-L column through the first half of the season, but a three-game winning streak against Lorena, Madisonville and Mexia in key District 8-4A Division II games solidified the Cadets as a playoff team.
Although Connally finished third in district, the Cadets showed their merit in the postseason by slamming Bullard, 57-31, in bi-district. The next week, state runner-up Pleasant Grove pulled away at the end of a defensive battle for a 24-6 victory that ended Connally’s season.
Anderson lingered on the field for a while after the loss , hugging his seniors and telling them how much they meant to the program. That group was the first to go all the way through high school with Anderson and his staff as their coaches.
Soon after, it was time to start thinking about this upcoming campaign.
“Really for us it started in January,” Anderson said. “We spent a lot of time talking about some of the things we achieved last year. We’ve set a standard of practicing on Thanksgiving, set a standard of being a playoff team, a deep run kind of team. We’ve tried to build on that throughout.”
On signing day in February, Connally quarterback Gaylon Glenn and linebackers Jojo Crosby and R.J. Francis all inked to play football at Hardin-Simmons. At the time, Anderson knew more college commitments were on the way soon.
Sure enough, Pullen and wide receiver/defensive back Korie Black pledged to Oklahoma State, Sunday was successfully wooed by Washington and wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Nichols committed to North Texas.
That run of commitments and the Cadets’ eye-catching 7-on-7 season this summer put them front-and-center in the minds of football fans. Connally participated in a sort of “Who’s Who” 7-on-7 event at The Star in Frisco, competing against the likes of Allen, Argyle, Euless Trinity and Tyler John Tyler in mid-June. The Cadets also made it to the Division II quarterfinals of the 7-on-7 state tournament.
When preseason practice began earlier this month, the Cadets had a roster full of experienced players who have already helped the program go from a 3-7 record in 2017 to 8-4 last year.
With all of that comes the pressure to back it up on Friday nights this fall. But that’s not necessarily how the Connally players are looking at it.
“I wouldn’t say pressure,” Gaither said. “Everybody is holding us to high expectations and we just need to fulfill those expectations.”
In other words, Hudl, YouTube and all those moms with camera phones better be prepared.
“We’re ready to give everybody a show,” Pullen said.