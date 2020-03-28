Even in normal circumstance, spring sports athletes and coaches know their schedules are written in pencil. Weather delays, postponements and cancellations are a part of life.
Of course, this is a whole new ball game.
As the state, country and world wade together through the COVID-19 outbreak, our sports have been put on hold. The NCAA called off its spring sports championships at the same time that it canceled the NCAA Tournament two weeks ago.
But the University Interscholastic League, the state’s governing body for public schools athletics, as well as academic and theater competitions, hasn’t called it quits yet.
Central Texas athletic directors received initial word that the UIL was suspending competitions until March 29. But that timetable didn’t last long.
Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said the school was in the process of adjusting its schedule to the March 29 restart when officials received word that the UIL pushed everything back until at least May 4. Along with its remaining winter and spring sports, Midway is set to host a regional track meet.
Even with the disrupted spring slate, Shelton praised the UIL for working hard and keeping up hope.
“The UIL has been really good about coming up with a plan,” Shelton said. “At no point have they said, ‘We’re done.’”
Several Central Texas athletic directors said they’ve heard the UIL is still planning, though nothing has been officially released.
On Thursday, the UIL posted a video on its website in which executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt directly addressed those most affected by the current shutdown.
“I know if you’re a parent, you’re worried about your students and their lack of opportunity to compete this spring,” Breithaupt said. “Especially you parents who have seniors who are finishing their high school careers. … We as a staff are working diligently to make that happen.”
The task in front of the UIL is to find a way to redesign more than seven weeks of activities so that they can be accomplished between early May and, presumably, early June when the state baseball tournament usually takes place.
“The last I heard, they’re working on a plan to finish the seasons if we’re allowed to go back to competition on May 4,” Bruceville-Eddy athletic director Kyle Shoppach said. “I don’t know how we’re going to trump the NCAA.”
The sports on hold include the boys’ state basketball tournament, which was halted during the semifinals, and the soccer season, which was nearing the start of the playoffs. Baseball, softball, track, golf and tennis had all started their regular seasons.
If the seasons resume in May, there will be other scheduling conflicts to work out.
“You have to think about seniors because they’ve got prom and baccalaureate and graduation,” Connally athletic director Shane Anderson said.
With students at home participating in online learning or workbook packets provided by the schools, even offseason programs are being missed.
Anderson said he’s hopeful that a May return might make way for some offseason football activities.
Whether or not football players get back on the field this spring at area schools in Classes 5A and 6A will have an impact on the upcoming season. Under normal circumstances, 5A and 6A football programs can participate in spring practice. If they choose to do so, they begin preseason workouts a week later than their counterparts in 1A through 4A. If the coronavirus causes spring football to be canceled, then all 5A and 6A schools would begin two-a-days with everyone else.
Last year, the first day of preseason football practice for 1A through 4A schools was Aug. 5, then 5A and 6A schools that held spring practice were allowed to start Aug. 12.
Shelton said the chance to start August practice a week earlier would open the door for an additional scrimmage. Midway is looking into that possibility.
For now, athletic directors and coaches are having to be content with staying in touch with their student-athletes and offering suggestions for ways to stay in shape during social distancing.
“We’ve put out online workouts for our kids,” Shelton said. “They’re doing some backpack workouts for body squats and things like that. Not very many people have a squat rack in their garage.”
Shelton pointed out that sports are a normal part of life and he believes people are craving normalcy.
To that end, perhaps the athletes and coaches took hope from the UIL executive director’s message.
“Our staff, again, is working around the clock to do all they can to make these activities alive again,” Breithaupt said near the conclusion of the posted video. “As soon as schools can resume, we’ll continue the UIL competitions for the 2020 school year.”
