With the TAPPS playoffs looming, Reicher and Texas School for the Deaf engaged in a defensive-fueled first half before the Rangers broke it open in the second half to get the win over the Cougars, 28-6, on Friday night at J.J. Kearns Stadium.
Reicher (4-5 overall, 2-1 in TAPPS District 3-III) opened the game with a methodical 18-play drive, taking seven-plus minutes off the clock. Quarterback Jake Boozer used his legs to set the tone for the offense before hitting a brick wall in the end zone. The Cougars could not cash in on a touchdown, however, as the Rangers managed to hold Reicher with a goal line stand from the one-yard line.
The sound of a bass drum filled the air when the Rangers took over possession as TSD’s snap count is based off the vibrations. The Rangers (5-4, 2-1) moved the ball down the field on the Cougars, capping it off with a 54-yard touchdown run from running back Kodi Lee, the only points scored in the entire first half.
TSD recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but Reicher’s defense stood tough, forcing a turnover on downs to get the ball back. The two teams traded drives back and forth for the rest of the second quarter with no team able to find paydirt.
Two key defensive moments helped the Cougars keep the score close. Defensive tackle Noah Plsek came up with a fumble recovery, followed by an Austin Duron interception to help keep the score at 7-0 heading into halftime.
The Cougars came out of halftime recovering an onside kick but faced the same offensive woes that plagued them in the first half when they stalled on the ensuing drive. TSD’s offense in the second half was reminiscent of football games from an older time, as the rushing attack was crisp and calculated for the Rangers all night long.
TSD put three touchdowns on the board in the second half and ate up the majority of the clock, with the team finishing with two 100-plus yard rushers in Lee and running back Russell Rohde.
The Cougars added a score in the fourth quarter as Boozer connected with AJ Morales for a touchdown, but failed to convert the two-point conversion afterwards. In the end, the Rangers were just too much as they defeated Reicher, 28-6.
“It’s pretty tough when you play an opponent like that, that eats so much clock," Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb said. "It makes every possession really important and when it came down to it, we just didn’t make the plays.
"I thought our defense played a really good game tonight. They stopped them when we needed to stop them, they kept us in there. We just didn’t execute as an offense.”
The Cougars go into an important game next week against Boerne Geneva. A Reicher win could set up a potential three-way tie for the district championship.
