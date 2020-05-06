How’d you like to be a local high school football player and get a shout-out from an NFL star?
To put it another way, how’d you like to be the Midway Panthers?
Derek Carr, quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, recorded a message that Midway sent out on its social media accounts this week. Carr played for Midway head coach Jeff Hulme from 2005-07 when the latter coached at Sugar Land Clements.
“Coach Hulme and the Midway Panthers – what is up, guys. This is Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Carr said in the video. “These are weird times, I know you don’t have spring ball or maybe even some of the summer — who knows. But keep working hard. Make sure you guys are listening to all the right people. Stay out of trouble, don’t be idiots, and continue to work hard. God bless you guys, and go Raiders.”
Pretty good advice, no matter what uniform you wear.
