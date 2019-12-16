After leading their teams to outstanding seasons, a couple of small-town heroes landed on the Associated Press Class 2A and 3A All-State first teams on Sunday and Monday.
Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum, who helped the Eagles post a 10-0 regular season and win their first district championship since the 1980s, was a 2A first-team selection at running back.
Quattlebaum rushed for 2,395 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season.
The AP teams are voted upon based on regular-season performance and take only regular-season stats into account.
Clifton wide receiver T.J. Ferch garnered first-team recognition in 3A.
Ferch caught 65 passes for 1,134 yards and 14 touchdowns as he helped the Cubs to a 7-3 regular season and the second-place playoff berth from District 8-3A Division 2.
A couple of Central Texas’ prolific running backs earned honorable mention in 2A as Mart’s Roddrell Freeman and Bremond’s J.T. Anthony were on that list.
Troy running back Zach Hrbacek, who fueled the Trojans’ 9-1 regular season and district title run, earned second-team honors in 3A. He was joined by Troy tight end Beau Workman and linebacker Kadin Workman, both of whom received honorable mention.
Cameron Yoe wide receiver Kobe Young led a large contingent of Yoemen who landed on the 3A team. Young got a second-team selection while offensive lineman Will Scott, defensive lineman Eduardo Gil, linebackers Patrick Young and Nico Vargas and defensive back Calvin Stewart all received honorable mention.
