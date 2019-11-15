The Vanguard Vikings needed only one half of football to run away with a mercy-rule win to advance to the next round of the TAPPS 6-Man Division 1 playoffs, beating Sugar Land Logos Prep, 54-0, on Friday night at Paul Tyson Field.
Austin Burch, who missed Vanguard’s game last week, ended the night for Vanguard with a perfect completion rating, connecting on all eight attempts for 303 passing yards and six touchdowns.
“That’s how he’s been all year,” Vikings head coach Luke Pilant said, speaking on his quarterback’s performance for the night. “When he’s out there you will never believe that it’s his first year playing high school football. This night basically sums him up right here.”
The scoring started early for the Vikings in the first quarter after the first of many defensive stops of the night. Quarterback Austin Burch connected with Gerald Slaughter on a 22-yard pass for the first points of the game. It was only the beginning of the offensive onslaught that continued for Vanguard.
The Vikings defense held strong forcing another turnover on downs and the offense didn’t take long to find the end zone again, this time on the legs of running back Dalton Sawyer. The Lions of Logos Prep could not manage to get anything going on offense as the team didn’t gain a first down until late in the first quarter.
Burch continued to look calm and crisp as he connected with wide receiver Marlow Welch for a 34-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive. Burch to Welch was a fruitful connection all night long for the Vikings. John Da Silva came up with a huge defensive play, picking an interception out of the air to give Vanguard the ball right back.
The Vikings’ passing game caught fire as Burch went on a string of point-scoring passes. His next four throws all resulted in touchdowns for Vanguard. Three of them traveled to Welch, and another was brought in by Sawyer as the Lions’ defense could not find an answer to stop the Vikings.
Logos Prep was able to get some back-to-back big plays late in the second quarter, but the Vikings defense stood their ground and forced a turnover on downs at the goal line keeping the Lions from putting any points on the board.
Sawyer would have a 31-yard touchdown run late, which was the last of the points put up for the night, and Kyle Fitzke had two impressive sacks on consecutive snaps on the last defensive stand of the game, putting an exclamation point on the victory.
Welch caught six of Burch’s eight passes for 233 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Vanguard will take on the winner of the Rockwall Heritage and Giddings Lone Star Southeast in the Regional round of the TAPPS 6-Man Division 1 playoffs. That game is tentatively set to be played in Buckholts.
