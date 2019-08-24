Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* TEMPERATURE...99 TO 105 DEGREES.

* HEAT INDEX...107 TO 112 DEGREES.

* IMPACTS...HEAT EXHAUSTION OR HEAT STROKE MAY OCCUR IF YOU ARE
OUTDOORS FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME MONDAY AFTERNOON.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

BE SURE TO CHECK ON PERSONS WITH HEALTH PROBLEMS AND THE ELDERLY,
AS THEY ARE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. NEVER LEAVE YOUNG CHILDREN OR PETS IN AN ENCLOSED
VEHICLE, EVEN FOR A SHORT TIME, AS TEMPERATURES CAN QUICKLY RISE
TO LIFE THREATENING LEVELS.

TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND
HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS
IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY
HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE
IS AN EMERGENCY - CALL 911.

&&

Q&A: Asking the important questions with Centex high school football players

  • 7 min to read

Who has the best nickname on your team and how did he get it?

Whitney (copy)

"Saucy"

Saucy (Juan Saucedo, Whitney) -- He was just saucin’ up the field.

Junebug (Lorena) – He’s always on the ground and can’t get back up.

Biscuit (Fairfield) – He’s built like a biscuit.

Kevin (Walnut Springs) – His name’s not Kevin, he just looks like a Kevin.

Bubbles (Chris Tompkins, Bosqueville) – He almost broke the washing machine.

Tiger (Rosebud-Lott) – His tan lines look like tiger stripes.

I Know (Crawford) – During film sessions, when the coach tells him what he did wrong, he always says “I know.”

20190830_ss_gatesville_jl3 (copy)

"Frank"

Frank (Tyler Godfrey, Gatesville) – There were too many Tylers.

Charlie (Alex Simmons, Valley Mills) – There were too many Alexes.

Sparkles (Hubbard) – Because he smiles too much.

20190830_ss_chinaspring_jl4 (copy)

"Kuli"

Kuli (Jacob Kuligowski, China Spring) – “The coaches can’t say my last name.”

3-wood (Lorena) – He got three penalties on one drive.

Stick Horse (Hillsboro) – He’s tall and skinny.

Dilly Dilly (Dylan from Blum) – From the Bud Light commercial.

20190113_spt_trenton_pullen_connally (copy)

“BIG UZI”

Big Uzi (Trent Pullen, Connally) – He has hair like musician Lil Uzi Vert.

Meat Head (Fairfield) – “His head is swole.”

If your school changed mascots, what would you want the new mascot to be? (200 responses)

Tigers 34

Lions 18

Bulldogs 16

Wolves 9

Bears 9

Dragons 8

Eagles 6

Buffaloes 6

Gorillas 5

Aggies 4 (all Cameron Yoe)

Bulls 3

Rhinos 3

Unicorns 3

Bees 3

Blobfish 3

Elephants 3

Warthogs 3

Falcons 3

Roadrunners 2

Mavericks 2

Goats 2

Horses 2

Rattlers 2

Cowboys 2

Cobras 2

A bigger bear 2 (both Clifton)

Pit Bulls 2

Mongooses (Midway)

Ravens

Monkey

Cougars

Tractors

Sharks

Phoenix

Dawgs

Cornhuskers

"Tie-dye Fly Guys" – Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy

Badgers

Wildcats

Wombats (Whitney)

Kings

Velociraptors

Gators

Beavers

Zebras

Giraffes

Pufferfish

Cubs

Titans

Marlins

Pandas

Chinchillas

Frogs

Dinosaurs

Jaguars

Hawks

Vikings

Newts

Cheetahs

Blue Kool-Aid (Frost)

Redskins

Pelicans

Seahawks

Broncos

Longhorns

Water Snails

Rockets

Raiders

Panthers

Gophers

What is your favorite thing about playing football?

20190830_ss_troy_jl4 (copy)

"Big men are appreciated." — Troy’s Ian McDonald

“Busting heads and nobody can hold me.” – Devin Wilson, Whitney

“Big men are appreciated.” Ian McDonald, Troy

“Pancakes.” – Robert Ursua, University

“Trucking people and scoring and hearing the fans cheer.” – Jarrell Wiley, Mexia

“I love to hit people and making them feel my pain.” – Xamier Latchison, Waco High

Bosqueveille (copy)

Bosqueville's Garrett Garvelli: "Outsmarting the opponent."

“Outsmarting the opponent.” – Garrett Garvelli, Bosqueville

“Getting to throw people around.” -- Korie Black, Connally

“The adrenaline rush and the hype and the brotherhood.” – C.J. Lanehart, Parkview Christian Academy

“The on-field moments with my teammates.” – Jake Sparkman, Clifton

“The crowd hype and hitting people.” – Albert Franco, Valley Mills

“Hearing the fans chant.” Gelico Green, Teague

“Catching TDs.” – J.D. Hendricks, Frost

“Blowing past the other team’s defense.” Jonah Williams, Eagle Christian Academy

Big 12-Bad Blood Football

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown gestures “horns down” as he celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 77-yard reception against Texas in the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in October 2018.

Should throwing Horns down be a penalty?

Yes 50

No 183

Favorite college or pro team

Cowboys 61

Texas 38

Baylor 25

Texas A&M 20

LSU 13

TCU 10

Alabama 9

Texas Tech 9

Oklahoma 7

Clemson 6

Texans 6

Chiefs 6

Broncos 5

Packers 4

Oregon 4

Steelers 4

Patriots 3

Raiders 3

Seahawks 3

Oklahoma State 3

Browns 2

Eagles 2

Florida 2

Ohio State 2

Vikings 2

Kansas State

UCLA

Redskins

Michigan

Tulsa

Maryland

49ers

Saints

Stanford

Nebraska

Buccaneers

Hardin-Simmons

Penn State

Falcons

Giants

Washington

Panthers

Jaguars

North Texas

Favorite App

Snapchat 107

Instagram 33

Twitter 27

Hudl 17

YouTube 8

ESPN 6

Music Spotify (copy)

Spotify 4

Netflix 2

Facebook 2

Clash of Clans

NFL

Pub G

Tick Tock

Google

Reddit

Bible

Nike

Pinterest

Messenger

Google Play

Pandora

weather (copy)

What are your favorite game weather conditions?

Rainy 62

Cool breeze 35

Clear and cold 35

Clear and 75 32

Cloudy 21

Snow 8

Cold and wet 8

Sunny 6

Hot 5

Clear and 65 2

Clear and 85 2

Windy 2

Cold and icy

Rainy and windy

Thunderstorm

82 degrees

Who is your favorite current or past NFL player?

NFL 2019: Elliott's holdout clouds high hopes for Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott 16

Odell Beckham Jr. 15

J.J. Watt 12

Ray Lewis 10

Patrick Mahomes 7

Tom Brady 6

Emmitt Smith 5

Peyton Manning 5

Julio Jones 5

Drew Brees 5

Larry Allen 5

Aaron Rodgers 5

Baker Mayfield 4

Sean Taylor 4

DeAndre Hopkins 4

Saquon Barkley 4

Michael Vick 4

Dak Prescott 4

ladainiantomlinson

LaDainian Tomlinson rushes against the Houston Texans in 2004.

LaDainian Tomlinson 4

Cam Newton 4

Adrian Peterson 3

Randy Moss 3

Bo Jackson 3

Deion Sanders 3

Cole Beasley 2

Tyreek Hill 2

Chad Johnson 2

Alvin Kamara 2

Lawrence Taylor 2

Antonio Brown 2

Tony Romo 2

Tim Tebow 2

Kam Chancellor 2

Jalen Ramsey 2

Jason Witten 2

Leighton Vander Esch 2

Brett Favre 2

Joe Montana 2

Zack Martin 2

Julian Edelman 2

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ronald Ollie

Roger Staubach

Khalil Mack

Bobby Wagner

Steve McNair

Stefon Diggs

Champ Bailey

Troy Polamalu

Aaron Donald

Sean Lee

Dan Bailey

Tyron Smith

Jamal Adams

Joe Greene

Nate Solder

Rob Gronkowski

Tony Brackens

Travis Kelce

Reggie White

Derrick Johnson

Tavon Austin

Devin Bush

Walter Payton

Mike Alstott

Jaylon Smith

Jerome Bettis

Dez Bryant

Johnny Manziel

Kyler Murray

Ed Reed

Rob Ninkovich

Patrick Willis

Todd Gurley

Delanie Walker

Russell Wilson

Earl Campbell

Christian McCaffrey

Marion Barber

Marshawn Lynch

Leonard Davis

Barry Sanders

John Elway

Bart Starr

Lamar Jackson

Leonard Fournette

William Perry

Robert Griffin III

Jarvis Landry

David Njoku

What was the last book you read that wasn’t for school?

Harry Potter

Harry Potter 12

Percy Jackson 7

Diary of a Wimpy Kid 6

The Giver 5

The Hunger Games 4

Magic Tree House 3

Green Eggs and Ham 3

Among the Enemy 3

The Cat and the Hat 3

To Kill a Mockingbird 3

ACT study book 2

What it Takes to be No. 1 2

Tim Tebow biography 2

Psychology 2

Old Yeller 2

Friday Night Lights 2

Junie B. Jones 2

Swing Your Sword

Hank the Cowdog

The Great Gatsby

Medical text book

Heaven is for Real

Lone Survivor

Art Briles - Goliath

Art Briles biography

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

War

Rocket Boys

I Believe

Peppa Pig

All You Need to Know About the Music Business

Number the Stars

Marshawn Lynch biography

Maze Runner

Scream

American Sniper

Make Your Bed

Dr. Seuss

Gucci Mane biography

Clifford

Stephen Curry biography

Jaws

Shadow of the Hegemon

The Other Wes Moore

The Energy Bus

Moby Dick

Holes

The Outsiders

Chemistry

Red Fish Blue Fish

The Hangman

Unbroken 2

The Little Engine that Could

Earth

Transfer of Power

The Operator

The French Foreign Legion

Misery

The Green Mile

The Scarlet Letter

The Count of Monte Cristo

How to Eat Fried Worms

Life After Life

Cold Iron

Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans (copy)

Donald Trump biography

Into the Wind

Capital Gaines

Bridge of Terabithia

The Art of War

Lord of the Flies

Supermarket

Cartel

The Lost

Where the Red Fern Grows

Flat Stanley

A Clash of Kings

8 Seconds

What is D-Day

Breaking Rockefeller

The Guinness Book of World Records

The Hobbit

Lonesome Dove

Driver’s ed text book

Tom Brady biography

Hardy Boys

SportsCenter

If you had to listen to one kind of music for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Rap 113

Country 66

R&B 14

Other 11

Pop 4

Heavy Metal 2

Alternative 2

Christian 1

Gospel 1

Reggae 1

What is your coach’s favorite phrase?

“A man does what he says he’s gonna do.” (multiple Hillsboro players)

“Work work work, win win win.” (multiple La Vega players)

“For the love of humanity.” (multiple Hubbard players)

“Hit him right in the kisser.” (Korben Bowling, Frost)

Mart (copy)

"Hurry up, Roddrell."

“Hurry up, Roddrell.” (multiple Mart players)

“Get up. You’re killing the grass.” (multiple Clifton players)

“Put the hay in the barn.” (multiple Clifton players)

“I love you more than you know.” (multiple Waco High players)

“Work hard work.” (multiple Midway players)

“Cross every t and dot every i.” (multiple Connally players)

Connally football

Connally coach Shane Anderson gives instructions during the first day of football practice for programs in Class 4A and below.

“Get your feet moving.” (multiple Axtell players)

“It’s a game of angles.” (multiple Crawford players)

“Be comfortable being uncomfortable.” (Isaac Terrazas, Abbott)

“The hardest part is waking up.” (multiple Teague players)

“Ain’t a snowball’s chance in a pizza oven.” (multiple Lorena players quoting DC Donnie Snodgrass)

“Be your brother’s keeper.” (multiple University players)

“Don’t look now, Ethel.” (Peyton Goebel, Crawford)

Who would play your coach in a movie about his life?

'XQ Super School Live Special' (copy)

Tom Hanks
crawford (copy)

Delbert Kelm

Delbert Kelm, Crawford – Tom Hanks (Peyton Goebel, Matthew Hale); Sylvester Stallone (Tres Allinson, Will Browning); Clint Eastwood (Karson Green, Dustin Irz); Robert Downey Jr. (Weston Metoyer)

BIG3 Basketball

Ice Cube
University High leadership (copy)

Rodney Smith

Rodney Smith, University – Ice Cube (8 players); Denzel Washington (Jeremiah Stroupe)

John Bachtel, Fairfield – Indiana Jones (Aidan Brackens); Kevin James (4 players); Tom Hanks (Trent Ferguson)

Marcus Thompson, Mart – Cuba Gooding Jr. (Kyler Martin, Roddrell Freeman)

Ronnie Porter, Troy – Adam Sandler (Ben Presley)

Shane Anderson, Connally – Adam Sandler (Albert Morales, Fabian Medina); Tom Hanks (Brian Williams)

Luke Pilant, Vanguard – Seth Rogen (3 players)

Brian Bell, China Spring – Tom Cruise (Jacob Kuligowski, Nick Tibbs); Brad Pitt (Jabril Powell); Tom Hanks (Bryan Garza)

Frank Sandoval, Mexia – Al Pacino (Jailil Wright)

Ray Biles

Biles
Kilmer to return to Tombstone

Val Kilmer

Ray Biles, Lorena – Adam Sandler (A.J. Brem); Val Kilmer (Zane Grimm)

Russell Anderson, Hubbard – Danny DeVito (James Stone, R.J. Cormier); Sam Elliott (Zion Barnes)

Tommy Allison, Robinson – Vin Diesel (Ethan Linder); Kyle Chandler (Cade Allison); Robert Downey Jr. (Brady Hays)

Terry Crawford, Abbott – Jack Black (Kenton Pustejovsky, Brayden Beavers); Adam Sandler (Kane Klaus)

Donnie Osborn, Teague – Will Ferrell (Roberto Escobedo); Adam Sandler (Gelico Green)

Jeff Hulme, Midway – Tom Hanks (5 players); Brad Pitt (Wesley Ndago); John Cena (Jahden Brown)

Clint Zander, Bosqueville – John Goodman (3 players)

Kwame Cavil, Waco High – Chris Rock (5 players); Morgan Freeman (Trenton Freeman; Patrick Tucker); Denzel Washington (Nathaniel Reyna)

Mike Shields, McGregor – Kevin Costner (Campbell McCanley, Reese Huffman)

Chuck Caniford, Clifton – Bruce Willis (Jake Sparkman); Arnold Schwarzenegger (Hayden Newton)

Kirk Hinkson, Mount Calm – Nicolas Cage (Darius Williams)

Jason Hill, Moody – Danny DeVito (Jackson Orr)

Mike Cadell, La Vega – Stone Cold Steve Austin (2 players)

Luke Howard, Gatesville – Bradley Cooper (Stephen Fitzer)

2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Jonah Hill
parkview (copy)

Bryce Frazier

Bryce Frazier, Eagle Christian Academy – Jonah Hill (Ben Hampton)

Rusty Reynolds, Axtell – Burt Reynolds (Justin Ketcher)

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News