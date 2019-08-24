Q&A: Asking the important questions with Centex high school football players

Who has the best nickname on your team and how did he get it?
Saucy (Juan Saucedo, Whitney) -- He was just saucin’ up the field.
Junebug (Lorena) – He’s always on the ground and can’t get back up.
Biscuit (Fairfield) – He’s built like a biscuit.
Kevin (Walnut Springs) – His name’s not Kevin, he just looks like a Kevin.
Bubbles (Chris Tompkins, Bosqueville) – He almost broke the washing machine.
Tiger (Rosebud-Lott) – His tan lines look like tiger stripes.
I Know (Crawford) – During film sessions, when the coach tells him what he did wrong, he always says “I know.”
Frank (Tyler Godfrey, Gatesville) – There were too many Tylers.
Charlie (Alex Simmons, Valley Mills) – There were too many Alexes.
Sparkles (Hubbard) – Because he smiles too much.
Kuli (Jacob Kuligowski, China Spring) – “The coaches can’t say my last name.”
3-wood (Lorena) – He got three penalties on one drive.
Stick Horse (Hillsboro) – He’s tall and skinny.
Dilly Dilly (Dylan from Blum) – From the Bud Light commercial.
Big Uzi (Trent Pullen, Connally) – He has hair like musician Lil Uzi Vert.
Meat Head (Fairfield) – “His head is swole.”
If your school changed mascots, what would you want the new mascot to be? (200 responses)
Tigers 34
Lions 18
Bulldogs 16
Wolves 9
Bears 9
Dragons 8
Eagles 6
Buffaloes 6
Gorillas 5
Aggies 4 (all Cameron Yoe)
Bulls 3
Rhinos 3
Unicorns 3
Bees 3
Blobfish 3
Elephants 3
Warthogs 3
Falcons 3
Roadrunners 2
Mavericks 2
Goats 2
Horses 2
Rattlers 2
Cowboys 2
Cobras 2
A bigger bear 2 (both Clifton)
Pit Bulls 2
Mongooses (Midway)
Ravens
Monkey
Cougars
Tractors
Sharks
Phoenix
Dawgs
Cornhuskers
"Tie-dye Fly Guys" – Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy
Badgers
Wildcats
Wombats (Whitney)
Kings
Velociraptors
Gators
Beavers
Zebras
Giraffes
Pufferfish
Cubs
Titans
Marlins
Pandas
Chinchillas
Frogs
Dinosaurs
Jaguars
Hawks
Vikings
Newts
Cheetahs
Blue Kool-Aid (Frost)
Redskins
Pelicans
Seahawks
Broncos
Longhorns
Water Snails
Rockets
Raiders
Panthers
Gophers
What is your favorite thing about playing football?
“Busting heads and nobody can hold me.” – Devin Wilson, Whitney
“Big men are appreciated.” Ian McDonald, Troy
“Pancakes.” – Robert Ursua, University
“Trucking people and scoring and hearing the fans cheer.” – Jarrell Wiley, Mexia
“I love to hit people and making them feel my pain.” – Xamier Latchison, Waco High
“Outsmarting the opponent.” – Garrett Garvelli, Bosqueville
“Getting to throw people around.” -- Korie Black, Connally
“The adrenaline rush and the hype and the brotherhood.” – C.J. Lanehart, Parkview Christian Academy
“The on-field moments with my teammates.” – Jake Sparkman, Clifton
“The crowd hype and hitting people.” – Albert Franco, Valley Mills
“Hearing the fans chant.” Gelico Green, Teague
“Catching TDs.” – J.D. Hendricks, Frost
“Blowing past the other team’s defense.” Jonah Williams, Eagle Christian Academy
Should throwing Horns down be a penalty?
Yes 50
No 183
Favorite college or pro team
Cowboys 61
Texas 38
Baylor 25
Texas A&M 20
LSU 13
TCU 10
Alabama 9
Texas Tech 9
Oklahoma 7
Clemson 6
Texans 6
Chiefs 6
Broncos 5
Packers 4
Oregon 4
Steelers 4
Patriots 3
Raiders 3
Seahawks 3
Oklahoma State 3
Browns 2
Eagles 2
Florida 2
Ohio State 2
Vikings 2
Kansas State
UCLA
Redskins
Michigan
Tulsa
Maryland
49ers
Saints
Stanford
Nebraska
Buccaneers
Hardin-Simmons
Penn State
Falcons
Giants
Washington
Panthers
Jaguars
North Texas
Favorite App
Snapchat 107
Instagram 33
Twitter 27
Hudl 17
YouTube 8
ESPN 6
Spotify 4
Netflix 2
Facebook 2
Clash of Clans
NFL
Pub G
Tick Tock
Bible
Nike
Messenger
Google Play
Pandora
What are your favorite game weather conditions?
Rainy 62
Cool breeze 35
Clear and cold 35
Clear and 75 32
Cloudy 21
Snow 8
Cold and wet 8
Sunny 6
Hot 5
Clear and 65 2
Clear and 85 2
Windy 2
Cold and icy
Rainy and windy
Thunderstorm
82 degrees
Who is your favorite current or past NFL player?
Ezekiel Elliott 16
Odell Beckham Jr. 15
J.J. Watt 12
Ray Lewis 10
Patrick Mahomes 7
Tom Brady 6
Emmitt Smith 5
Peyton Manning 5
Julio Jones 5
Drew Brees 5
Larry Allen 5
Aaron Rodgers 5
Baker Mayfield 4
Sean Taylor 4
DeAndre Hopkins 4
Saquon Barkley 4
Michael Vick 4
Dak Prescott 4
LaDainian Tomlinson 4
Cam Newton 4
Adrian Peterson 3
Randy Moss 3
Bo Jackson 3
Deion Sanders 3
Cole Beasley 2
Tyreek Hill 2
Chad Johnson 2
Alvin Kamara 2
Lawrence Taylor 2
Antonio Brown 2
Tony Romo 2
Tim Tebow 2
Kam Chancellor 2
Jalen Ramsey 2
Jason Witten 2
Leighton Vander Esch 2
Brett Favre 2
Joe Montana 2
Zack Martin 2
Julian Edelman 2
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Ronald Ollie
Roger Staubach
Khalil Mack
Bobby Wagner
Steve McNair
Stefon Diggs
Champ Bailey
Troy Polamalu
Aaron Donald
Sean Lee
Dan Bailey
Tyron Smith
Jamal Adams
Joe Greene
Nate Solder
Rob Gronkowski
Tony Brackens
Travis Kelce
Reggie White
Derrick Johnson
Tavon Austin
Devin Bush
Walter Payton
Mike Alstott
Jaylon Smith
Jerome Bettis
Dez Bryant
Johnny Manziel
Kyler Murray
Ed Reed
Rob Ninkovich
Patrick Willis
Todd Gurley
Delanie Walker
Russell Wilson
Earl Campbell
Christian McCaffrey
Marion Barber
Marshawn Lynch
Leonard Davis
Barry Sanders
John Elway
Bart Starr
Lamar Jackson
Leonard Fournette
William Perry
Robert Griffin III
Jarvis Landry
David Njoku
What was the last book you read that wasn’t for school?
Harry Potter 12
Percy Jackson 7
Diary of a Wimpy Kid 6
The Giver 5
The Hunger Games 4
Magic Tree House 3
Green Eggs and Ham 3
Among the Enemy 3
The Cat and the Hat 3
To Kill a Mockingbird 3
ACT study book 2
What it Takes to be No. 1 2
Tim Tebow biography 2
Psychology 2
Old Yeller 2
Friday Night Lights 2
Junie B. Jones 2
Swing Your Sword
Hank the Cowdog
The Great Gatsby
Medical text book
Heaven is for Real
Lone Survivor
Art Briles biography
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
War
Rocket Boys
I Believe
Peppa Pig
All You Need to Know About the Music Business
Number the Stars
Marshawn Lynch biography
Maze Runner
Scream
American Sniper
Make Your Bed
Dr. Seuss
Gucci Mane biography
Clifford
Stephen Curry biography
Jaws
Shadow of the Hegemon
The Other Wes Moore
The Energy Bus
Moby Dick
Holes
The Outsiders
Chemistry
Red Fish Blue Fish
The Hangman
Unbroken 2
The Little Engine that Could
Earth
Transfer of Power
The Operator
The French Foreign Legion
Misery
The Green Mile
The Scarlet Letter
The Count of Monte Cristo
How to Eat Fried Worms
Life After Life
Cold Iron
Donald Trump biography
Into the Wind
Capital Gaines
Bridge of Terabithia
The Art of War
Lord of the Flies
Supermarket
Cartel
The Lost
Where the Red Fern Grows
Flat Stanley
A Clash of Kings
8 Seconds
What is D-Day
Breaking Rockefeller
The Guinness Book of World Records
The Hobbit
Lonesome Dove
Driver’s ed text book
Tom Brady biography
Hardy Boys
SportsCenter
If you had to listen to one kind of music for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Rap 113
Country 66
R&B 14
Other 11
Pop 4
Heavy Metal 2
Alternative 2
Christian 1
Gospel 1
Reggae 1
What is your coach’s favorite phrase?
“A man does what he says he’s gonna do.” (multiple Hillsboro players)
“Work work work, win win win.” (multiple La Vega players)
“For the love of humanity.” (multiple Hubbard players)
“Hit him right in the kisser.” (Korben Bowling, Frost)
“Hurry up, Roddrell.” (multiple Mart players)
“Get up. You’re killing the grass.” (multiple Clifton players)
“Put the hay in the barn.” (multiple Clifton players)
“I love you more than you know.” (multiple Waco High players)
“Work hard work.” (multiple Midway players)
“Cross every t and dot every i.” (multiple Connally players)
“Get your feet moving.” (multiple Axtell players)
“It’s a game of angles.” (multiple Crawford players)
“Be comfortable being uncomfortable.” (Isaac Terrazas, Abbott)
“The hardest part is waking up.” (multiple Teague players)
“Ain’t a snowball’s chance in a pizza oven.” (multiple Lorena players quoting DC Donnie Snodgrass)
“Be your brother’s keeper.” (multiple University players)
“Don’t look now, Ethel.” (Peyton Goebel, Crawford)
Who would play your coach in a movie about his life?
Delbert Kelm, Crawford – Tom Hanks (Peyton Goebel, Matthew Hale); Sylvester Stallone (Tres Allinson, Will Browning); Clint Eastwood (Karson Green, Dustin Irz); Robert Downey Jr. (Weston Metoyer)
Rodney Smith, University – Ice Cube (8 players); Denzel Washington (Jeremiah Stroupe)
John Bachtel, Fairfield – Indiana Jones (Aidan Brackens); Kevin James (4 players); Tom Hanks (Trent Ferguson)
Marcus Thompson, Mart – Cuba Gooding Jr. (Kyler Martin, Roddrell Freeman)
Ronnie Porter, Troy – Adam Sandler (Ben Presley)
Shane Anderson, Connally – Adam Sandler (Albert Morales, Fabian Medina); Tom Hanks (Brian Williams)
Luke Pilant, Vanguard – Seth Rogen (3 players)
Brian Bell, China Spring – Tom Cruise (Jacob Kuligowski, Nick Tibbs); Brad Pitt (Jabril Powell); Tom Hanks (Bryan Garza)
Frank Sandoval, Mexia – Al Pacino (Jailil Wright)
Ray Biles, Lorena – Adam Sandler (A.J. Brem); Val Kilmer (Zane Grimm)
Russell Anderson, Hubbard – Danny DeVito (James Stone, R.J. Cormier); Sam Elliott (Zion Barnes)
Tommy Allison, Robinson – Vin Diesel (Ethan Linder); Kyle Chandler (Cade Allison); Robert Downey Jr. (Brady Hays)
Terry Crawford, Abbott – Jack Black (Kenton Pustejovsky, Brayden Beavers); Adam Sandler (Kane Klaus)
Donnie Osborn, Teague – Will Ferrell (Roberto Escobedo); Adam Sandler (Gelico Green)
Jeff Hulme, Midway – Tom Hanks (5 players); Brad Pitt (Wesley Ndago); John Cena (Jahden Brown)
Clint Zander, Bosqueville – John Goodman (3 players)
Kwame Cavil, Waco High – Chris Rock (5 players); Morgan Freeman (Trenton Freeman; Patrick Tucker); Denzel Washington (Nathaniel Reyna)
Mike Shields, McGregor – Kevin Costner (Campbell McCanley, Reese Huffman)
Chuck Caniford, Clifton – Bruce Willis (Jake Sparkman); Arnold Schwarzenegger (Hayden Newton)
Kirk Hinkson, Mount Calm – Nicolas Cage (Darius Williams)
Jason Hill, Moody – Danny DeVito (Jackson Orr)
Mike Cadell, La Vega – Stone Cold Steve Austin (2 players)
Luke Howard, Gatesville – Bradley Cooper (Stephen Fitzer)
Bryce Frazier, Eagle Christian Academy – Jonah Hill (Ben Hampton)
Rusty Reynolds, Axtell – Burt Reynolds (Justin Ketcher)