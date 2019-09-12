Mike Shields has always thought of McGregor as a great football town.
He remembers the way it felt when he was a junior high player at Reicher just to give the Bulldogs a decent game.
“It was 21-7 and we felt good about it even though we lost,” Shields said.
The fact that the coach can remember his specific emotions following a middle school game in the 1980s says a lot about the man. Shields comes from a coaching family. His father Gene Shields was Baylor’s golf coach from 1978 to 1996. But Mike has stuck with football throughout his career. He got his first head coaching job at Reicher in the late 1990s before going on to Italy, Red Oak and, most recently, Terrell.
Although he was in the Dallas area for most of the last two decades, Shields has kept his eye on Central Texas. He said he put his name in for the Bulldogs head football coaching gig in 2006 when former coach Tim Seward got the job.
After McGregor parted ways with former football coach/AD Judd Thrash in February, Shields seized the opportunity to come home.
“My mom still lives here. She’s 83,” Shields said. “I’ve got three brothers and we all were up in the Dallas area, so we were all two hours away. And then, on top of that, just knowing what McGregor was about. It’s a good place out here to raise a family and good, hard-working kids. They’ve been everything that I thought they were going to be.”
The new coach and the town have proven to be a match so far. Through the first two weeks of the season, McGregor is 2-0 with a 42-28 victory over Marlin and a 56-14 win against Bosqueville.
The Bulldogs’ slate gets tougher this week when they travel to play the Rogers Eagles, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A Division II. The Bulldogs seemed optimistic, though, as they walked out on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon to prepare for the challenge.
“I think everybody is getting along. Everybody is working together, working hard,” McGregor lineman and junior captain Will Allison said. “That’s the biggest difference from last year. Everybody is on the same page and wants to go out there and provide for the town and have fun.”
As the McGregor coaches and players went through their pre-practice routines and then moved into the first few drills of the Wednesday workout, it was evident that the new coaching staff and the 2-0 start have the Bulldogs feeling good about their chances this fall.
“I think you get more out of them with a positive vibe,” Shields said. “Don’t get me wrong, you still have to coach them hard. But when you’re under 30 players suiting out on varsity, man we need everybody. So it is a positive vibe in practice and in the game.”
One place where McGregor has depth is in the trenches.
Shields said he was pleasantly surprised to have enough good linemen available to keep the offensive and defensive units mostly separate. There are a couple of exceptions, though.
“We’ve got two guys – Will Allison and Reese Huffman — that both sides of the ball want, my O-line coach and my D-line coach,” Shields said. “At least they can go one-and-a-half ways.”
As the season progresses, having a fresh offensive line could pay big dividends for McGregor dual-threat QB VeAndre McDaniel. The quarterback has passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 142 and three more scores in leading the Bulldogs to a couple of wins.
Additionally, McDaniel has an excellent cast of playmakers around him, including running back Dayton Threadgill and receivers Jhobe Smith and Caleb Carmichael.
“I feel like we’re pretty balanced,” McDaniel said. “Last year we were more of a passing offense. Now that we are able to run the ball, people don’t know what we’re going to do and how we’re going to come out.”
That gives McGregor a fighting chance the rest of the way against a difficult schedule. Following the Rogers game, McGregor will finish nondistrict play at home against state-ranked Clifton. Then the Bulldogs’ 9-3A Division I schedule includes road trips to Whitney, West and defending state champion Grandview.
McGregor’s history as a football town suggests the Bulldogs won’t back down from the challenge. Since 1910, McGregor has posted a 598-386-33 record. And while the Bulldogs are close to becoming one of the few Central Texas programs to reach 600 wins, Shields is more concerned with grasping McGregor’s 38th playoff berth.
“Hopefully you’re competing for a playoff spot,” Shields said. “If we get there, then we reestablish our goals when we get there. I just want to have the chance to get in the playoffs. Who cares what spot it is right now.”
