Reicher Catholic Cougars
2018: 4-7 (2-2), reached first round of TAPPS Division III playoffs
Head coach: Tyler Holcomb (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/3
All-time: 371-300-12
Playoffs: 32-22 in 38 trips, last in 2018
State titles: 9 (1958, 1962, 1963, 1974, 1975, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009)
Outlook: In his first season guiding the Cougars, Holcomb will lean on a couple of experienced offensive linemen, Noah Plsek and Jackson Bayer, to help a young cast of backs and receivers come along.
Junior quarterback Jake Boozer will run the show for the Reicher offense and he has a couple of promising players around him. Holcomb is excited about the potential of sophomore playmaker Eric Ochoa at inside receiver and running back Austin Duron. Holcomb, who was the offensive coordinator at Bosqueville the last three seasons, said he can see Ochoa playing a similar role as the speedy Marcell Estell filled for the Bulldogs.
Reicher had 32 players in preseason practice, 18 of which were either freshmen or sophomores. But the senior class got a boost when Ethan Fuentes returned to the Cougars program after a year at Waco High. He will add depth at running back and safety.
Holcomb was an assistant coach at Reicher from 2009-2011 during the school’s run of state championships, but he’s not promising to take the Cougars back to that level immediately. He said this season will be about focusing on details and building a foundation for his program.
Schedule
8/30 Kerens 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at McKinney Christian 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Bremond 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Arlington Grace Prep 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Tyler T.K. Gorman 7:30 p.m.
10/11 San Marcos Baptist Academy* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Schertz John Paul II* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Texas School for the Deaf* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 at Boerne Geneva School* 7:30 p.m.
Methodist Children’s Home Bulldogs
2018: 5-6 (2-0), reached TCAF Div. I state semifinals
Head coach: Matt Rodgers (8th season, 53-29)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
All-time: 64-39 since 2010
Playoffs: 9-7 in 8 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: 1 (2017)
Outlook: The Bulldogs aren’t teeming with numbers, but they are blessed with something of a rare commodity at MCH: Stability.
“Normally we have a lot of new players from year to year,” MCH coach Matt Rodgers said. “So, this year we have 9 or 10 players who have been part of our program in some capacity last year. That should be a great benefit for us.”
WR/DB Dremon Bible made the Super Centex team last year as a junior, intercepting 8 passes to go with more than 1,200 yards of offense. He’s the first MCH non-senior to earn that honor, and is poised for a special senior year in 2019.
RB/LB Reggie Williams, the reigning district player of the year, stands out as the Bulldogs’ most athletic player, “which sometimes comes with its own challenges,” Rodgers said. QB Solomon Harvey returns for his second season taking snaps. It’s just the second time in Rodgers’ eight-year stint at MCH that he’s had the same quarterback two years in a row.
MCH will challenge itself with a daunting nondistrict schedule that includes Live Oak, Vanguard, Abbott, Trinidad and Gordon. “Our biggest focus, though, is on November, and what we do then,” Rodgers said.
Schedule
8/29 Gordon (at Gorman) 5 p.m.
9/6 Austin NYOS 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Trinidad 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Live Oak Classical 7 p.m.
9/27 Vanguard 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Abbott 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Granbury North
Central Texas 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Parkview Christian* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at FW THESA
Home School 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Crowley Nazarene* 7:30 p.m.
Parkview Christian Pacers
2018: 6-6 (1-1), reached TCAF Div. II state semifinals
Head coach: Josh Hayes (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/5
State titles: 1 in 6-man (2017), 2 in 11-man (1991, 1996)
Outlook: After a three-year coaching stint in Mount Calm, Josh Hayes has returned to Parkview, where he formerly worked as an assistant. And he’s thrilled with the level of intensity his new team has brought to practice. “They finished a game shy of the (TCAF) state championship game last year, and I think it really eats at them.”
Hayes said that the Pacers are both motivated and in good shape for the road ahead. WR/DE C.J. Lanehart will serve as a team captain, and his coach said that the junior does a fine job of leading on the field as well as the weight room and locker room. Others cut from that same cloth are QB Jasper Watson, RB/LB Josiah Noble and OL/DL Isaac Maris. The latter is a senior first-year player whose gung-ho attitude rubs off on the rest of the team, Hayes said.
Hayes knew some of the upperclassmen because of his previous run at Parkview. But he’s added his own creative wrinkles to the playbook, and thinks the Pacers could contend for a second state title in the past three years.
Schedule
8/30 Bulverde Living Rock 6:30 p.m.
9/6 Live Oak Classical 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Granbury North Central Texas 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Gholson 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Watauga Harvest 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Longview HEAT Home School 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Gorman 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at Methodist Home* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Crowley Nazarene* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at FW THESA Home School 7:30 p.m.
Vanguard College Prep Vikings
2018: 8-3 (4-1), reached TAPPS Div. I state quarterfinals
Head coach: Luke Pilant (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/3
All-time: 47-39 since 2011
Playoffs: 4-5 in 5 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: After six years of serving as a Vanguard assistant coach, Luke Pilant takes over as the Vikings’ head coach this year. He doesn’t plan to change much, as Zach Seifert built a strong, successful program, but he has already noticed the biggest change in wearing the head man’s whistle. “Used to, I’d come to practice and say to Zach, ‘Hey, what are we doing today?’ Now I’ve got three other guys looking at me saying, ‘Hey, what are we doing today?’ ” he said.
WR/DB Marlow Welch garnered TAPPS all-state recognition last year, and Pilant said the plan is to put him in as many one-on-one situations with defenders as possible. QB/S Austin Burch is a varsity newcomer who shows plenty of promise, Pilant said. Then there’s UT Dalton Sawyer, who could end up seeing time at as many as four or five different positions, because he’s just that versatile.
“The best thing about those three guys is that they have that public school mentality, that football mentality, where football really matters to them,” Pilant said.
The Vikings have turned to David Danforth, a former Parkview assistant, as defensive coordinator. “Honestly, we just have to line them up and let them fly,” Pilant said. “We’re fast at all six positions. Even our nose tackle can change directions.”
Austin Veritas remains the boulder in Vanguard’s path in District 2 of TAPPS six-man Division I. The Vikings have never beaten Veritas, but Pilant thinks he knows what it’ll take for that to change. “We’ve got to get stronger in the weight room,” he said. “They’ve pushed us around in the past, so hopefully a full season in the weight room (Vanguard plays Veritas in the last game) will help.”
Schedule
8/30 Live Oak Classical 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Giddings State School 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Eagle Christian Academy 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Watauga Harvest Christian 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Methodist Children’s Home 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Austin Hill Country* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at RR Christian* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Mar. Falls Faith* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 RR Concordia* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Austin Veritas* 7:30 p.m.
Live Oak Classical Falcons
2018: 5-7 (2-3), reached TAPPS Div. II state quarterfinals
Head coach: Brice Helton (2nd season, 5-7)
Returning starters (O/D): 1/1
All-time: 94-30 since 2009
Playoffs: 20-5 in 9 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: 4 (2011, 2013, 2016, 2017)
Outlook: It’s time to hit the reset button at Live Oak. The Falcons have precious little experience back, as 17 of the program’s 25 players are freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s not something I’ve really had to deal with before since coming to Live Oak,” said Brice Helton, who is entering his second year as head coach after a two-year stint as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.
Helton expects to encounter some growing pains with so many inexperienced players filling key spots. They don’t lack for potential, however.
One team leader will be junior RB/WR Logan Smith, who had been dealing with a leg issue but received a “nice bonus” when he was cleared by doctors to play shortly before fall camp began, Helton said. QB Mason Peters is just a sophomore, but gained valuable experience last year, when he threw for 425 yards and six TDs.
RB/DB Justice Ishio scampered for 14 TDs his freshman year, and has the capability of filling a variety of positions. One impact freshman to watch this year will be QB/DE Will Schorlemer.
Live Oak will face some serious tests in district play, led by Bracken Christian from Bulverde, the defending TAPPS six-man Division II state champion, and New Braunfels Christian, which will benefit from the offseason transfers of six upperclassmen from public schools.
“I still think we can surprise some people and I think it’s realistic for us to get into the playoffs, and win a game or two,” Helton said. “If we were to win two, that would really surprise people and give us a good base for next year.”
Schedule
8/30 at Vanguard 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Parkview 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Jonesboro 7 p.m.
9/20 at Methodist Home 7 p.m.
9/27 at Abbott 7:30 p.m.
10/4 New Braunfels Christian* 7 p.m.
10/11 Victoria Faith* 7 p.m.
10/25 at Bulverde Bracken* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Temple Holy Trinity* 6 p.m.
11/8 at Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills* 6 p.m.
Eagle Christian Eagles
Head coach: Bryce Frazier (1st season; 23-13 overall)
Base offense: Spread
Base defense: 4-2
Outlook: The latest entrant into Waco’s private school six-man fray is Eagle Christian Academy, which will make its debut this year with a 10-game independent schedule, with hopes of joining a TAPPS district in the near future.
Former Parkview coach Bryce Frazier is the architect of the Eagles’ program, and has been impressed with the progress of his 11 players, who have had to pick things up at fast-forward speed.
“They’re really smart, picking everything up really quickly,” he said. “I’ve thrown a lot at them, but each day they come back ready for more. Every day I look at my assistants, JP Crenshaw and Valiant Thomas, and we all go, ‘Man, these guys are picking this stuff up really quick.’ ”
RB/LB Jonah Williams, a TAPPS state medalist for the Eagles last spring in track, is “faster than any player I’ve ever had,” Frazier said. Overall, team speed should be a major weapon for ECA.
QB Caleb Wilson, the younger brother of former Vanguard star QB Luke Wilson, will be the primary pass flinger, and figures to look often to WR Alex Kainer, who brings superior size and athleticism. C Ben Hampton has the look of a classic six-man center, as his sticky hands make him a weapon in the passing game.
“Our main goal is to get our name out there and build the brand of Eagle Christian, let people know that we’ve got a program and we’re not just fly-by-night,” Frazier said. “But I’m really excited about the season — we’re not a typical first-year program. I think we’ll turn some heads.”
Schedule
8/30 FW Covenant Classical (at Gholson) 6 p.m.
9/7 at Corpus Christi Annapolis Christian 6 p.m.
9/13 Vanguard 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Mineral Wells Community Christian 7 p.m.
9/27 at Austin Royals 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Crowley Nazarene 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs. Centex Chargers 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Victory Christian 7 p.m.
11/1 at Granbury North Central Texas 7:30 p.m.
11/9 TBD (Independence Bowl)
Home games at Paul Tyson Field or Gholson.
Texas Wind
2018: 4-4, reached Texas home-school tournament championship
Head coach: Travis Kaddatz (2nd season, 4-4)
Returning starters: (O/D): 5/5
Playoffs: 3-4, last in 2018
State titles: 1 (2017)
Outlook: In a transition year as Travis Kaddatz took the coaching helm, the Wind was unable to duplicate its home-school state championship run of 2017. Still, the team fared well enough to reach the playoffs, and should be more comfortable in a second year in the new system.
Playing an 11-man independent schedule means playing whoever you can get to pick up the phone, from both the private and public school ranks. The schedule this year is a blend of similar home-school teams and three Class 2A Division II schools (Cumby, Somerville and Snook). The schedule should be challenging, but figures to prepare the Wind well for a potential postseason run.
C/DE Caden Crabtree (6-1, 195) saw plenty of action in the trenches last fall as a freshman, and is capable of cooking up a pancake block when needed. WR Gabe Peregrine has playmaking ability both as a receiver or on end-around opportunities running the ball. Texas Wind isn’t a particularly big team, with the notable exceptions of WR/LB A.J. Crabtree (6-5, 175) and TE/DT Sheldon Friesen (5-10, 230).
Schedule
8/30 FW ATLAS Home School 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Somerville 7 p.m.
9/13 at Snook 7 p.m.
9/20 Dallas HSAA Home School 7 p.m.
9/27 at Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Conroe Northside Home School 7 p.m.
10/12 at Texas School for Deaf 5:30 p.m.
10/18 Cumby 7 p.m.
10/25 SA Brooks Academy of Science & Engineering 7 p.m.
Home games at University High School.