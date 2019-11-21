The Connally offensive linemen take pride in the little things as well as the big things.
Cadets senior and Oklahoma State commit Trent Pullen can describe how something as small as the first step after the snap or where he puts his hands on a defender can determine the success or failure of a play.
Most of the time, it’s easy to see the big things like No. 2-ranked Connally’s 11-0 record this season or the fact that Cadets running back Jay’Veon Sunday and quarterback Kavian Gaither have combined for more than 3,400 rushing yards and 48 rushing TDs.
Those results start with another big thing – the amount of weight the Cadets line can throw around in workouts.
“When everybody is squatting over 500 pounds, then you should expect a big push,” Pullen said. “It’s going to be a lot of power coming down.”
That’s right. Connally’s starting O-line – Pullen at right tackle, right guard Cobie Gray, center Cody Coffman, left guard Brian Williams and left tackle Jermaine Spirlark – all squat 500 pounds or more. Most of them also bench at least 300.
That’s a lot of muscle up front.
It combines well with an intangible strength: experience. Pullen has been a starter all four years of high school. Williams, another senior, is in his third starting season. Coffman and Gray, both juniors, have been beside the two seniors in the lineup for two full years now. And Spirlark, a senior, along with key reserves Fabian Medina and Torii Pullen have had enough snaps to fit right in with the veteran starters.
“One of the things is just really working as a unit,” Williams said. “We have a lot of two-year starters. We’ve done this for a year, we’ve gone through off season together. So we work really well as a unit. We get things fixed when they need to be fixed.”
Connally head coach Shane Anderson credited assistants Tyler Miller and Paul Stepina with creating a culture that values offensive line play. Anderson said it’s logical for a player like Trent Pullen, at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, to work toward a future in Power 5 college football. But for the guys that don’t quite have prototypical college size, they have to buy in despite going unnoticed most of the time.
Make no mistake, though, the Connally offense wouldn’t work without the guys up front.
“I think it’s definitely the center point of what we’re doing offensively,” Anderson said. “I know it’s cliché to say, but that’s where it all starts. You’ve got to have a good snap and then those guys got to block at least those down linemen up front.”
With that powerful offensive line leading the way, the Cadets have reached the second round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs. Connally will face Longview Spring Hill at 7 on Friday night at Midlothian ISD Stadium.
For most of this season, Connally has played close games in the first half, then found a way to pull away in the third and fourth quarters. Sunday is a powerful runner that seems to wear down defenses in the second half. Gaither is the perfect lightning-quick complement to Sunday’s thunder.
Meanwhile, the Cadets linemen have had plenty of chances to admire their handiwork as their backs streak toward opposing goal lines.
“We’ve put in a lot of work with these dudes and when we make something happen and they’re able to hit a hole just big enough to make it happen, I get really excited,” Williams said. “Every time I see them running for a touchdown, I think we did that or at least we helped get it started.”
