A little more than two years ago, Will Nixon arrived at Midway as a new student looking to find his place at a big school.
He had been around NFL players at practices and games his whole life, but now he was in a college town at a place with plenty of playmakers on the football team even before he got there.
The Midway varsity roster that Nixon made as a sophomore was loaded on offense with players, including four-star quarterback Tanner Mordecai, super-productive running back James Fullbright, and speedy, reliable receivers like C.J. Williams, Demarcus Degrate and D’Ante Thomas.
With competition like that, most players would have put their head down, worked and waited for their chance in a year or two.
Not Nixon.
In his first game at Midway, the then-sophomore ran a skinny-post route and hauled in a pass from Mordecai on a crucial fourth-and-eight play. Nixon didn’t just convert the first down, he took it to the house for a vital touchdown in the Panthers’ season-opening victory at Cedar Park.
“It was awesome,” Nixon said. “I got my chance. That’s how it is moving. You’ve got to prove yourself.”
Nixon came to Midway when his father, Jeff Nixon, joined Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s staff as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach in 2017. Before coming to Baylor, Jeff Nixon served as an offensive assistant coach for 10 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.
During that time, Will Nixon reveled in the opportunity to watch pro players work in practice and perform on Sundays. He got to watch DeSean Jackson, Lamar Miller, Reggie Bush, and Jarvis Landry, who Nixon said was particularly attentive to the coaches’ kids. He got to see them hone their wide receiver and running back skills.
“It’s a kid’s dream,” Nixon said. “It was pretty cool.”
But it was more than that. It seems Nixon must have been watching closely enough to pick up some of those skills.
Going into his senior season, Nixon is a weapon the Panthers plan to deploy at both running back and receiver. While playing a supporting role to Fullbright last season, Nixon rushed for about 400 yards, piled up similar receiving gains and scored 10 touchdowns.
“Will has a nose for the end zone,” Midway coach Jeff Hulme said. “He’s always looking to make a play. If you’re always looking to make a play, most of the time you’re going to be able to make a play.”
Although Nixon showed the ability to change games as a running back last season, his place in the Midway offense this fall won’t be to simply replace Fullbright. The former Panther-turned-Houston-Cougar rushed for more than 4,600 yards and scored 63 touchdowns in a Midway uniform. He was the type of player that could rack up carries and punish defenders every time.
It’s hard to predict how the Panthers will use Nixon this season. Hulme wouldn’t estimate how many times he’d like to see his senior running back/receiver touch the ball on a given Friday night.
The Panthers coach did say he likes how the offense stacks up behind Nixon, who committed to Nebraska as a wide receiver in July.
“Our two outside guys are Xavier Harris and Zach Stewart, who was our leading JV receiver,” Hulme said. “We’ve also got Kaleb Fonteneaux and sophomore Jaylon Gibson. We’ve got five or six guys that can rotate in and do a good job for us. I’m excited about that.
“Any group of three of those with Will out there is really a good combination of four receivers.”
The best word to describe the Midway offense going into the season opener is “variables.” The Panthers have a ton of them, starting at the quarterback position, where it’s a four-man scrum to be the starter.
Nixon knows he’ll be more involved, but either he’s not certain how that will look or he’s not giving away any team secrets.
“I’m going to get more carries, I’ll be doing a little more than I did last year,” he said. “But we still have a great offense, we have a lot of people around us. We’re trying to come together for the first game and if we do, we’re going to be real dangerous.
“I’m not going to say I’m going to put it on my back because we’re all together. It’s all of us putting it on our backs.”