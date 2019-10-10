KILLEEN — On a beautiful Thursday night for football the Harker Heights Knights took on the Waco High Lions looking for their third consecutive win. The Knights achieved their goal, but it took a 21-point third quarter to get it done.
When the clock hit zeros, the scoreboard read Harker Heights 31, Waco High 21.
Coming out of the break, the Knights were only nursing a 4-point lead, 10-6, over the Waco High Lions. Ronald Gurley provided a spark with a 56-yard kickoff return to the Waco High 35. Unfortunately, the drive stalled after a penalty and bad snaps.
On Waco High’s second possession of the third quarter, the Knights got the spark they were looking for when Malik Wilson picked off a Nate Reyna screen pass and took it 60 yards to the house to extend the Heights lead to 17-6.
The offense responded to the defensive spark and put together two nice drives on their next two possessions. On the drive immediately following the pick six, Heights started at its own 37 and drove the ball 63 yards for a touchdown. The drive was capped by a 33-yard touchdown pass from Shaun West to Mikelle Mason – West’s first of the game.
On the next offensive possession, the Knights took over at the Lion 27-yard line after a blocked punt by DeAndre Bowman. The Knights found the end zone in just three plays, a 4-yard pass from West to Malachi Robinson. That touchdown pushed the Heights lead to 31-6.
In the fourth quarter, the Lions tacked on two touchdowns, a 7-yard run by Earnest Ware, and a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Devion Long. The two touchdowns trimmed the deficit to just 10 points.
The game got off to a slow start. In a first half that featured a total of less than 100 yards of offense, the teams traded punts on the first three possessions before Waco High put together a scoring drive. After just a 25-yard punt by the Heights, the Lions took over at the Heights 26-yard line. They drove the ball to the 9 before settling for a Sammy Becerra 26-yard field goal to give them a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Only a few minutes later, set up with another short punt by the Heights, the Lions tacked on another field goal, this time a 38-yarder by Becerra. With 9:37 left in the second quarter, Waco High had a 6-0 lead over the Knights.
A couple of drives later, the Knights put together an offensive drive to cut into the deficit. The Knights marched all the way to the Lion 3-yard line, highlighted by a 27-yard pass from West to La Princeton Dixon on the far sideline. Eventually, the Heights got a 30-yard field goal by Jamie Vargas. With 3:33 left in the half, it was 6-3 Waco High.
On their next offensive drive, after a bad snap on a punt attempt, Heights took over at the Waco High 16-yard line. Four plays later, West found the end zone on a 2-yard rush, and the Vargas extra point gave Heights the lead 10-6 with 26 seconds remaining in the half.
Heights, known for giving up late second-quarter touchdowns, went into the locker room with some momentum.
Offensively for Heights, West was 13-of-22 for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Malik Francis was the leading rusher with 13 carries for 32 yards. The leading receiver for the Knights was Mason who caught five West passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
