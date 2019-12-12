Playoffs Week 5: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CLASS 6A DIV. I
|Duncanville (14-0) vs. Rockwall (12-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs. Lake Travis (13-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
|North Shore
|North Shore
|Lake Travis
|CLASS 6A DIV. II
|Denton Guyer (13-1) vs. Spring Westfield (13-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at Sheldon ISD, near Houston
|Guyer
|Guyer
|Guyer
|Katy Taylor (9-5) vs. Austin Westlake (13-1), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium
|Westlake
|Westlake
|Westlake
|CLASS 5A DIV. I
|Denton Ryan (14-0) vs. Frisco Lone Star (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
|Ryan
|Ryan
|Ryan
|Alvin Shadow Creek (14-0) vs. SA Wagner (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
|S. Creek
|S. Creek
|Wagner
|CLASS 5A DIV. II
|Lubbock Cooper (13-1) vs. Aledo (13-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
|Aledo
|Aledo
|Aledo
|FB Marshall (13-1) vs. Boerne-Champion (13-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at College Station’s Kyle Field
|Marshall
|Marshall
|Marshall
|CLASS 4A DIV. I
|Springtown (13-1) vs. La Vega (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Carthage (14-0) vs. Lampasas (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
|Carthage
|Carthage
|Carthage
|CLASS 4A DIV. II
|Midland Greenwood (14-0) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (13-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
|Pl. Grove
|Pl. Grove
|Pl. Grove
|Silsbee (9-4) vs. Wimberley (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
|Silsbee
|Wimberley
|Silsbee
|CLASS 3A DIV. I
|Grandview (13-1) vs. Columbus (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Grandview
|CLASS 3A DIV. II
|Canadian (14-0) vs. Gunter (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
|Canadian
|Canadian
|Canadian
|Omaha Pewitt (13-1) vs. East Bernard (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium
|Pewitt
|E. Bernard
|E. Bernard
|CLASS 2A DIV. II
|Mart (11-3) vs. Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|4-1
|3-2
|3-2
|Season to date
|416-124
|416-124
|378-162
