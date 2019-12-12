Playoffs Week 5: Trib staff high school football picks

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
CLASS 6A DIV. I
Duncanville (14-0) vs. Rockwall (12-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium Duncanville Duncanville Duncanville
Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs. Lake Travis (13-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium North Shore North Shore Lake Travis
CLASS 6A DIV. II
Denton Guyer (13-1) vs. Spring Westfield (13-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at Sheldon ISD, near Houston Guyer Guyer Guyer
Katy Taylor (9-5) vs. Austin Westlake (13-1), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium Westlake Westlake Westlake
CLASS 5A DIV. I
Denton Ryan (14-0) vs. Frisco Lone Star (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium Ryan Ryan Ryan
Alvin Shadow Creek (14-0) vs. SA Wagner (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium S. Creek S. Creek Wagner
CLASS 5A DIV. II
Lubbock Cooper (13-1) vs. Aledo (13-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Anthony Field Aledo Aledo Aledo
FB Marshall (13-1) vs. Boerne-Champion (13-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at College Station’s Kyle Field Marshall Marshall Marshall
CLASS 4A DIV. I
Springtown (13-1) vs. La Vega (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium La Vega La Vega La Vega
Carthage (14-0) vs. Lampasas (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium Carthage Carthage Carthage
CLASS 4A DIV. II
Midland Greenwood (14-0) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (13-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center Pl. Grove Pl. Grove Pl. Grove
Silsbee (9-4) vs. Wimberley (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium Silsbee Wimberley Silsbee
CLASS 3A DIV. I
Grandview (13-1) vs. Columbus (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium Grandview Grandview Grandview
CLASS 3A DIV. II
Canadian (14-0) vs. Gunter (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium Canadian Canadian Canadian
Omaha Pewitt (13-1) vs. East Bernard (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium Pewitt E. Bernard E. Bernard
CLASS 2A DIV. II
Mart (11-3) vs. Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield Mart Mart Mart
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 4-1 3-2 3-2
Season to date 416-124 416-124 378-162
