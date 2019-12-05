Playoffs Week 4: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CLASS 4A DIV. I
|La Vega (12-1) vs. Argyle (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium
|La Vega
|Argyle
|La Vega
|CLASS 3A DIV. I
|Troy (12-1) vs. Grandview (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Grandview
|CLASS 2A DIV. II
|Mart (10-3) vs. Muenster (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Newsom Stadium, Mansfield
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Bremond (12-1) vs. Falls City (12-1),7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville
|Falls City
|Falls City
|Bremond
|CLASS 1A DIV. I
|Blum (11-2) vs. Jonesboro (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hico
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|4-7
|8-3
|7-4
|Season to date
|412-123
|413-122
|375-160
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.