Playoffs Week 4: Trib staff high school football picks

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
CLASS 4A DIV. I
La Vega (12-1) vs. Argyle (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium La Vega Argyle La Vega
CLASS 3A DIV. I
Troy (12-1) vs. Grandview (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Grandview Grandview Grandview
CLASS 2A DIV. II
Mart (10-3) vs. Muenster (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Newsom Stadium, Mansfield Mart Mart Mart
Bremond (12-1) vs. Falls City (12-1),7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville Falls City Falls City Bremond
CLASS 1A DIV. I
Blum (11-2) vs. Jonesboro (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hico Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 4-7 8-3 7-4
Season to date 412-123 413-122 375-160
Load comments