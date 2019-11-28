Playoffs Week 3: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CLASS 6A DIV. II
|Midway (9-3) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan
|Midway
|Westfield
|Midway
|CLASS 4A DIV. I
|La Vega (11-1) vs. Melissa (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at FW Brewer
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|CLASS 4A DIV. II
|Connally (12-0) vs. Gilmer (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|CLASS 3A DIV. I
|Whitney (11-1) vs. Troy (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midway
|Whitney
|Troy
|Troy
|Cameron Yoe (11-1) vs. Grandview (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|CLASS 2A DIV. I
|Crawford (9-3) vs. Valley View (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bedford
|Crawford
|Valley View
|Valley View
|CLASS 2A DIV. II
|Mart (9-3) vs. Grapeland (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Fairfield
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Dawson (10-2) vs. Muenster (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at NRH Birdville
|Dawson
|Muenster
|Dawson
|Bremond (11-1) vs. Flatonia (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|CLASS 1A DIV. I
|Blum (10-2) vs. Saint Jo (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Springtown
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Jonesboro (11-1) vs. Nueces Canyon (10-2), 6 p.m. Fri. at Fredericksburg
|Canyon
|Canyon
|Jonesboro
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|16-4
|15-5
|13-7
|Season to date
|408-116
|405-119
|368-156
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.