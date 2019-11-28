Playoffs Week 3: Trib staff high school football picks

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
CLASS 6A DIV. II
Midway (9-3) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan Midway Westfield Midway
CLASS 4A DIV. I
La Vega (11-1) vs. Melissa (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at FW Brewer La Vega La Vega La Vega
CLASS 4A DIV. II
Connally (12-0) vs. Gilmer (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Connally Connally Connally
CLASS 3A DIV. I
Whitney (11-1) vs. Troy (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midway Whitney Troy Troy
Cameron Yoe (11-1) vs. Grandview (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Yoe Yoe Yoe
CLASS 2A DIV. I
Crawford (9-3) vs. Valley View (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bedford Crawford Valley View Valley View
CLASS 2A DIV. II
Mart (9-3) vs. Grapeland (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Fairfield Mart Mart Mart
Dawson (10-2) vs. Muenster (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at NRH Birdville Dawson Muenster Dawson
Bremond (11-1) vs. Flatonia (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale Bremond Bremond Bremond
CLASS 1A DIV. I
Blum (10-2) vs. Saint Jo (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Springtown Blum Blum Blum
Jonesboro (11-1) vs. Nueces Canyon (10-2), 6 p.m. Fri. at Fredericksburg Canyon Canyon Jonesboro
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 16-4 15-5 13-7
Season to date 408-116 405-119 368-156
