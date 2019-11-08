ENNIS – Midway’s fine volleyball season came to a halt at the hands of 10th-ranked Plano West on Friday night.
The Wolfpack used some powerful play at the net to spurn the Pantherettes, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17, in Class 6A area round playoff action at Ennis High School. Midway concludes the season at 26-19 overall, with another District 12-6A title in its pocket.
Gabby Jones topped Midway with seven kills, while Reese Rhodes had six and Kennedy Carter chipped in five. But Midway couldn’t overcome its 17 hitting errors, which was a byproduct of a formidable blocking setup by Plano West.
