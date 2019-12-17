When Cooper Thornhill first watched a television news report on a young boy who was fighting leukemia, he never knew that the boy’s battle would become the inspiration his team needed.
Thornhill, in his fourth season coaching the Blum Bobcats, often hears stories of people fighting life-threatening illnesses. His wife is a nurse practitioner in Hillsboro, and it was through a patient of hers that he had been tipped off to the upcoming TV report. The story told of a boy at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth who had inspired many at the hospital for his pluck and desire to beat the cancer that ravaged his little body.
Thornhill did a little more research on the boy. The next day, he showed the report to his Blum team, which at the time was 0-2 on the season after losses to McLean and Jonesboro. Moreover, some of Thornhill’s players come from broken homes or have witnessed drug abuse in their families firsthand. They’re fighting their own battles.
But this boy gave them a different perspective.
“Something like that, you can tell it touched them,” Thornhill said. “You can tell them stories all day, but until you find that certain one that really touches them. A three or four-year-old little kid like that, it was just different for them. A soft spot, for sure.”
Since then, Blum hasn’t lost. The Bobcats (12-1) have rolled to 12 consecutive wins to reach the Class 1A Division I state championship game for the first time in school history. Their most recent win was a 52-30 victory over Jonesboro in the state semifinals, avenging one of their two losses on the year. And on Wednesday, they’ll get a chance to turn the tables on the other team to beat them, as they face off against McLean at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The little boy battling cancer inspired a new motto for Blum: “We don’t know how we’re going to win, we just know we’re not going to lose.”
That’s been the way it’s gone. It certainly hasn’t always been easy for Blum. Senior quarterback/defensive back Dylan Vardeman, the team’s emotional pulse, missed more than half the year with an injury. Blum has endured mistakes in games and significant deficits. But, somehow, someway, the Bobcats have overcome. They’ve continued to find a way to get it done.
“One thing if you’ll notice in our games recently, we’re just relentless,” Thornhill said. “Over and over and over again. We may get down a little bit. We got down 24-6 against Saint Jo in the first quarter. Never once did I think – I mean, I knew we needed to get going — but our kids never thought they were down. We were like, ‘Are we going to wake up?’ and they said, ‘Coach, we got it. We’re fixing it.’ Once we got it fixed, off we went. I think we scored 46-unanswered points.”
Vardeman’s return from injury gave the team its leader back. Thornhill calls him “the best quarterback I’ve ever coached,” and it’s not always because of his strong throws or his rugged running as it is his knowledge of the game.
But Blum has an array of contributors and personalities on its 22-man roster. Tailback Coltin Gonzales has rushed for 2,163 yards and 39 touchdowns entering the state game. Blain Garza plows the holes for Gonzales, and Thornhill views him as the ultimate speak-softly-but-carry-a-big-stick leader.
Then there’s guard/defensive lineman Koby Clinkscales, who can drive the coach batty in practice, but “when it comes to Wednesday afternoon, you want him on your team,” Thornhill said.
“You’ve got to have all types to win a championship, and we’ve got them,” the coach added.
Thornhill doesn’t know what will happen on Wednesday. Well, check that. He knows a couple of things.
He knows McLean will score. But so will his team.
He knows something will go wrong.
But he’s fully confident that his team will fight through it, whatever it is. Will it be enough to win? He hopes so. But even if they don’t, the Bobcats have learned lasting life lessons this year about the importance of perseverance.
“We’ve got to win the first play, then get rid of that one and go win the next play. And the next and the next. We’re going to lose one in there somewhere,” Thornhill said. “That’s what I think happens to a lot of people either in the real world or on the football field. They screw up, they throw one interception or they miss one block or they lose one job, and they let that affect them for the whole game or the rest of their life.
“You’re going to make mistakes and you’re going to have failure, but you can’t let that overweigh your success.”
