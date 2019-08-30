Upsetting one of the best teams in Texas, on the road, on this season’s first Friday night, was always going to be a tough task for Belton.
But the Tigers were taught a tough lesson by Westlake, with the home team dominating time of possession and piling up more than 300 yards of offense in the first half alone en route to a resounding 48-0 win.
Westlake, ranked No. 7 in the state, played a game of quarterback carousel, throwing three signal-callers into the action before the half, but their air attack cut through Belton’s secondary regardless of who was under center.
It wasn’t much prettier on the other side of the ball. Junior quarterback Ruben Jimenez had no time to throw and running back D’emante Smith saw few open holes, with Belton’s biggest gains coming with Jimenez scampering for 19 and 12 yards on scrambles after the play broke down.
Westlake stated their intentions on the game’s opening possession, with QB Kirkland Michaux shaving five minutes off the clock before wide receiver Ryan Lindley fought his way through contact for the score.
Jimenez’s legs took Belton to the opposition 47 in response, but the drive stalled and Westlake instantly replied — Michaux finding Mason Mangum to extend the lead to 14-0.
After Jimenez’s hopeful third down pass was picked off by Westlake cornerback Leo Lowin, Drew Willoughby stepped in at QB for the Chaparrals, slinging touchdowns to the explosive Lindley and Luke Nicklos to make the score 34-0 at the half.
Belton entered the second half in search of a spark and almost found it when they drove to the opposition 31 — the third and final time the offense crossed midfield — but the drive fizzled out when Jimenez’s pass hit the turf on fourth down.
The Tigers fell further behind when Michaux linked up with Jaden Greathouse for his third touchdown of the night, while Westlake running back Grey Nakfoor plunged into the end zone to round out the scoring.
Belton runner Nicholas Cipolla looked sprightly while earning 21 yards on three fourth quarter runs, but the Tigers were unable to trouble the scoreboard on a night where punter Logan Smith saw far more action than third-year coach Sam Skidmore would have liked.
