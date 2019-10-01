It wasn’t perfect, but it was pretty darn close.
Behind nine kills from Hallie King and 29 digs by senior Claire Simmons, the fifth-ranked West Lady Trojans dismantled district rival Whitney in three sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, to stay perfect in District 17-3A play and keep the momentum rolling towards the playoffs.
Coach Sandy Dickerson was quick to praise the Lady Wildcats, proving again just how powerful her team really is.
“(Whitney has) played a lot of teams in our district close,” she said. “They have some really hard hitters and I think we did a good job of keeping them in check.”
As two raucous student sections had their own back and forth, the play on the court was just as entertaining in set one. West (30-4, 6-0) built an early 9-5 lead, only to see Whitney (25-11, 3-2) pull even at nine. But a big block by Halley Maler sparked another Lady Trojan run that proved to be too much.
The second set was more of the same. Leading 6-2, the strong-armed Emily Jares hammered a kill, one of three on the night, forcing a timeout by Whitney coach Amber Johnson. Though the Lady Wildcats tied the set at 8-8, West ran away with it, leading by as many as seven points. Dickerson was quick to praise the defensive effort of her team.
“Our defense held up to their attacks,” she said. “Especially in the second and third sets, I thought we were able to not just block, but defend and get some attacks off of it.”
As the third set rolled around, it was all Lady Trojans. Trailing 6-4 early, Maegan Sparks slapped a cross-court kill that left Whitney reeling, igniting a 10-3 rally, helping put this one to bed early.
Staying undefeated in district play was the main goal, and West did that Tuesday night in dominating fashion.
“We did a great job tonight,” Dickerson said. “It wasn’t always perfect, but we adjusted when we had to against a really good team.”
Jares added 13 assists and eight defensive digs. Libby Gerik led West with 14 assists. Claire Simmons recorded two aces, with Emma Sulak adding eight kills of her own.
No. 1 Crawford def. Abbott, 3-0
In Crawford, the top-ranked Lady Pirates swept Abbott, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18, in 14-1A/2A.
Crawford setter Lexi Moody dished out 35 assists, setting up Anne Williams for a team-high 11 kills and Taylor Westerfeld for eight more.
The 2A Lady Pirates improved to 33-4 and 2-0 in district. Crawford and Abbott are part of a hybrid 1A and 2A district. Abbott, which will go into the 1A bracket if it makes the playoffs, dropped to 14-8 on the season and 1-1 in district.
No. 24 Lorena def. China Spring, 3-1
In Lorena, the Lady Leopards claimed am 18-4A victory over China Spring.
After Lorena won the first two games, 25-16, 25-15, China Spring bounced back to win Game 3, 25-23. But the Lady Leopards closed out the match with a 25-20 win on their home court.
Lorena, ranked 24th in 4A this week, improved to 22-12 and 2-0 in 18-4A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.