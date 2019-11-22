COLLEGE STATION — Zach Hrbacek scored more touchdowns than he has vowels in his full name.

Hrbacek hit paydirt five times to fuel the Trojans to a comfortable win over Crockett in the Class 3A Division I area playoffs. The junior running back had TD runs of 24, 1, 49, 52 and 20 yards as Troy (11-1) kept the ball moving all night.

Crockett (9-3) actually led 26-22 at the half, and went up 33-29 on Allen Horace’s third TD catch of the night. The Bulldogs took that lead into the fourth quarter.

But Hbracek took off from 52 yards out on the first play of the fourth, and Troy promptly capitalized on a Tyler Jarolik fumble recovery to get the ball back again. That set up a 9-yard TD Sam Jones score that made the score 42-33, Troy.

And Jarolik wasn’t done. His interception of a Crockett pass set up Troy’s final score of the night, a 20-yard TD Hrbacek run. Next up for Troy will be Whitney in an all-Centex regional round.

