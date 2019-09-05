Last week, the Methodist Children’s Home Bulldogs enjoyed the kind of bus ride home that almost no one on the team had taken before.
MCH started the year with a come-from-behind 44-41 victory over Gordon on Aug. 29 in Gorman, marking the first time since 2014 that the Bulldogs began the season with a win. MCH coach Matt Rogers was the only person on the bus who had experienced a 1-0 record.
But it could be an indication of where the Bulldogs are headed this season.
MCH returned four starters on both sides of the ball this season. That’s tremendous depth for a six-man team. Additionally, the Bulldogs have 11 players who were in their program in 2018 and that’s a luxury for Rogers.
“I think it makes a huge difference,” Rogers said. “I think it shows up in games, but more importantly it shows up in the expectation that I have. They know me and know what I expect.”
When the MCH players step on the field, they’re often coming from very different circumstances than their opponents. While players from Gordon or Abbott or Live Oak might have grown up attending their schools’ games and rooting for six man football teams since elementary school, the Bulldogs players have most often adapted to the sport in the last few years.
Methodist Children’s Home, whose mission is to “offer hope to children, youth and families through a nurturing, Christian community,” seeks to help kids in a variety of transitional situations. So Rogers spends a lot of time teaching the unique rules of six man to new players, ranging from middle school age to juniors or even seniors in high school.
For once, though, MCH is loaded with players who have been around for a while.
Last week, MCH senior Dremon Bible caught seven passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 105 yards and a score to help the Bulldogs beat Gordon. Fellow senior Reggie Williams paced the MCH defense with 18 tackles, including five tackles for losses, and recovered a fumble that stopped a late Gordon scoring chance.
Bible and Williams are in their fourth season playing together and their production shows the value of experience.
“My first year it was hard because I’m used to playing 11-man,” said Bible, who came to MCH from Tennyson Middle School. “It wasn’t easy to adapt to six man, but by my second year it was pretty easy.”
Williams came to MCH from Fort Worth, where he grew up watching the Eastern Hills Highlanders.
“I didn’t know I was going to grow in an environment like this and come out a good player in six man,” Williams said. “It was hard when I first came here because I didn’t understand it. Then they told me all I need to know is it’s a faster-paced game.”
Rogers has excelled at taking players new to the school and the sport and putting together quality football teams. He has a 54-29 record in his eighth season as the Bulldogs head coach and led them to the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division I state title in 2017.
Although MCH was a 45-point underdog against Gordon in its season opener, Rogers sensed that his players were going to surprise some people. He brought the predictions to his team’s attention and, sure enough, they defied those expectations.
The experience on the team makes all the difference.
“If it’s coach-led, you kind of limit how far you can go,” Rogers said. “But if you get the guys to buy into each other, have them depend on each other, our ceiling is so much higher.”
One of MCH’s returning starters is quarterback Solomon Harvey, who passed for 343 yards and four TDs in the season opener despite missing most of the fourth quarter with cramps. Rogers is excited about what Harvey can do this season as it’s only the second time in the coach’s eight seasons at MCH that the Bulldogs have had a returner at QB.
Although MCH went 5-6 and made the playoffs in 2018, Harvey said he mostly remembers it being a tough season. But he’s determined to improve.
“Last year, I saw what it was like to make mistakes,” said Harvey, who came to MCH from Houston and joined the football team in 2018. “This year I came in trying to clean up the mistakes from last year and be a better leader, be positive all the time for my teammates.”
Coming off an eye-catching win, it’s looking like the Bulldogs are revving up for one of the best seasons in school history. This week, the Bulldogs host Austin NYOS Charter School to begin a five-game home stand that will see Trinidad, Live Oak, Vanguard and Abbott come to the MCH campus.
The Bulldogs have created positive momentum early in the season. Now it’s time to see if they can sustain it.
“It was definitely a good feeling over the weekend,” Rogers said. “We have several goals. One was to win our first game. Our ultimate goal is to win a state championship. We play a pretty tough nondistrict schedule that will focus us toward November.”
