ATHENS — The undefeated Raiders rode the arm of quarterback Tripp Mcada to a Class 4A Division II area-round victory over the Blackcats.

Mcada chucked three touchdown passes in the victory for Sunnyvale (12-0), which advances to play No. 1 Pleasant Grove in next week’s regionals.

Mexia (7-4) was right in it much of the way, and trailed only 14-10 at the half. But midway through the third quarter, Mcada connected with Noah McGill on a 26-yard touchdown pass to push the score to 21-10. It was the second time on the night that Mcada and McGill had hooked up.

Then just after the fourth quarter began Mcada finished off a scoring drive by hitting his brother Max on a 12-yard TD that pushed the gap to 28-10.

The Blackcats trimmed the gap to 28-17 on Jaden Proctor’s 35-yard heater to Trey Holdman with 5:09 to play. But Mexia’s comeback ended there, as the Blackcats couldn’t overcome some of their self-inflicted mistakes, like dropped passes.

