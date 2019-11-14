McGREGOR – The third-ranked Armadillos looked as sharp as ever in stomping the Indians in Class 2A Division I bi-district play.

Eli Salinas rushed for five touchdowns in the win for San Saba (11-0). He scored on runs of 9, 52, 13, 70 and 54 yards. But the Armadillos weren’t just land-locked. Sean O’Keefe also passed for three TDs and ran for another at the quarterback spot.

Riesel (4-7) trailed 54-6 entering the fourth quarter, but closed the game nicely with a pair of touchdowns. Austin Searcy scored on an 8-yard run with a little over three minutes to play, and Will McClintock had a 50-yard bomb to Donavon Blakes in the game’s final minute.

