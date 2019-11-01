SAN SABA — Garrett Pearson’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 6:43 to play brought Crawford within a touchdown, but the third-ranked Armadillos tacked on two more touchdowns to wrap up the district title and top seed in District 7-2A Div. I.
On the next possession after Pearson gave Crawford (6-3, 3-1) some life, San Saba (9-0, 4-0) took the momentum back. Eli Salinas squirted loose on a 48-yard touchdown run that made it 41-28 in favor of the Armadillos with 6:02 to go.
Then San Saba’s Logan Glover iced the win for the home team when he intercepted the Pirates and raced 29 yards to the end zone for the final TD.
San Saba quarterback Sean O’Keefe had a monster effort, with four touchdown runs and more than 350 yards rushing.
Still, Crawford gave San Saba all it wanted, including scoring on a blocked punt in the first quarter that gave the Armadillos their first deficit of the season. Tate Abel had a 61-yard TD pass to Tanner Merenda for the Pirates, and Abel also ran for a 29-yard score late in the third quarter.
