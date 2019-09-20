Heath Schiller was on point for the eighth-ranked Eagles, which flew into Bosqueville and breezed out with a convincing win.

Schiller hit on 8-of-9 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns for Rogers (4-0), which built a comfortable 35-7 lead by the half. Rogers has scored 50 or more in all four its games. The Eagles finished with a season-high 454 yards and scored on their first seven drives of the night.

Luke Bradshaw led Bosqueville (1-3) to a couple of touchdowns in the second half, but the Eagles had the game well in hand by that point.

