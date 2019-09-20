Heath Schiller was on point for the eighth-ranked Eagles, which flew into Bosqueville and breezed out with a convincing win.
Schiller hit on 8-of-9 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns for Rogers (4-0), which built a comfortable 35-7 lead by the half. Rogers has scored 50 or more in all four its games. The Eagles finished with a season-high 454 yards and scored on their first seven drives of the night.
Luke Bradshaw led Bosqueville (1-3) to a couple of touchdowns in the second half, but the Eagles had the game well in hand by that point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.