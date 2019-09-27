REFUGIO – It was another heavyweight showdown between two of the state’s Class 2A powers in No. 3 Mart and No. 1 Refugio.
This time, the top-ranked Bobcats landed the knockout punch.
Refugio’s Naaji Gadsen broke free on a 54-yard touchdown run with 5:28 to play, sending his team past the visiting Panthers, 48-40, on Friday night.
“When you play guys who are bigger than you are and they’ve got more numbers, but we’re not going to use that as an excuse,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “I thought we played our butts off. … I would have never thought that we would score 40 points against Refugio and get beat.”
Mart, which blew out the Bobcats in last year’s meeting in Mart and defeated them in the 2017 state championship game, actually led 28-20 at the half. But Refugio picked up steam as the game progressed, outscoring Mart, 28-12, in the second half.
Roddrell Freeman had another great game for Mart (2-3), rushing 22 times for a game-high 209 yards and three touchdowns. Refugio’s rushing was more spread out, but the teams finished with exactly the same amount on the ground, each piling up 314 yards.
Kyler Martin passed for 164 yards and a 51-yard touchdown for Da’Traevion Medlock for the Panthers. Martin also scored on a 2-yard run.
All three of Mart’s losses have come to state-ranked teams – Holland, Franklin and now Refugio.
“We’ve got three losses to three pretty good teams so I think we’re going to be fine,” Hoffman said. “We’re playing some schools our size. Refugio…they earned it tonight. We had them down and on the ropes and they came out swinging and came back and beat us.”
Mike Forman of the Victoria Advocate contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.