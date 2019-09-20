RIESEL — Mart ended its two-game losing streak in authoritative fashion.

Six different Panther players found the end zone as third-ranked Mart (2-2) did whatever it wanted in a thumping of the Indians.

Roddrell Freeman zipped for four touchdown runs for the Panthers, which led 44-0 at the half. Freeman scored on runs of 3, 45, 3 and 47 yards.

Kei’shawn Clater chipped in two TD runs, while Kyler Martin, Neven Hickman and Tristan Holt all had one apiece. Mart’s only passing TD came on a 28-yard lob from Trey Powell to Klyderion Campbell in the fourth quarter.

Riesel (1-3) will get a chance to hit the reset button, as it starts district play next week at Moody.

Mart will travel to face No. 1 Refugio next week. The Panthers beat the Bobcats, 41-8, last season.

