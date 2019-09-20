RIESEL — Mart ended its two-game losing streak in authoritative fashion.
Six different Panther players found the end zone as third-ranked Mart (2-2) did whatever it wanted in a thumping of the Indians.
Roddrell Freeman zipped for four touchdown runs for the Panthers, which led 44-0 at the half. Freeman scored on runs of 3, 45, 3 and 47 yards.
Kei’shawn Clater chipped in two TD runs, while Kyler Martin, Neven Hickman and Tristan Holt all had one apiece. Mart’s only passing TD came on a 28-yard lob from Trey Powell to Klyderion Campbell in the fourth quarter.
Riesel (1-3) will get a chance to hit the reset button, as it starts district play next week at Moody.
Mart will travel to face No. 1 Refugio next week. The Panthers beat the Bobcats, 41-8, last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.