MART — The third-ranked Panthers started out District 11-2A play in typically dominant fashion, swatting the Yellowjackets with ease.

Mart (3-3, 1-0) put up four touchdowns in the first quarter. Three of those came through the air, as Elijah Madkins connected with Roddrell Freeman on a 14-yard TD and hit Kei’shawn Clater on a 7-yard strike while Kyler Martin found De’traevion Medlock from 21 yards out.

Martin later added a second TD pass to Klyderion Campbell in the second quarter.

Freeman displayed his typical big-play ability, also scoring on a 44-yard run and a 55-yard punt return. Meridian (0-6, 0-1) struggled to get anything going, and lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter alone.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments