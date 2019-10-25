HUBBARD — The two-time defending state champion Panthers gave up their first points of district play, yet still dominated to keep their district winning streak going.

Mart (5-3, 3-0 in 11-2A Div. II) had opened district action with a pair of shutouts over Meridian and Wortham, and held the Jaguars (4-4, 0-3) without a point for the first three quarters of this one. But Hubbard finally broke up the shutout streak on a TD run with about eight minutes to play.

Kei’shawn Clater ran for a pair of touchdowns for Mart, and also came up with an interception on defense. Klyderion Campbell also had two TD runs, of 5 and 10 yards.

Mart will host the district’s only other unbeaten team next week in Dawson, with the winner clinching no less than a share of the district title.

