PFLUGERVILLE – Anyone who thinks getting to the state championship game would ever be routine could look into Kevin Hoffman’s eyes late Friday night and see that it doesn’t.
The Mart coach celebrated with his team and then searched for words to describe the experience following the Panthers’ 28-8 state-semifinal victory over top-ranked Falls City at Pflugerville ISD’s The Pfield.
“We’re going back (to the state title game) for a third year in a row. I’m speechless,” Hoffman said. “These kids played their tails off against a great team over there.”
Hoffman said earlier this week that he thought it would be his team’s strength and speed versus Falls City’s tremendous strength and size. That proved correct. Mart (12-3) exploited the edges on offense and ran away from the Beavers when they got the chance.
On defense, the Panthers plugged holes and refused to allow Falls City to get rolling.
The Beavers (13-2) tried to grind out yards between the tackles, but Mart held them to 145 rushing yards on 46 carries.
In doing so, the Panthers, who won the Class 2A Division I state championship in 2017 and the 2A D-II state title in 2018, are headed back to the state championship round. Mart will play Hamlin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I was nervous and my stomach hurt,” Hoffman said. “You’re so close and you can just taste it and you want to get there so bad. When you do make it and the clock hits zero, I let all the emotions out. I like being a kid with these kids.”
Mart surged to a 22-0 lead by halftime. Then sophomore running back Klyderion Campbell broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter that gave the Panthers their largest lead. Campbell made a cut back at the line, then dazzled Beaver tacklers the whole way to the end zone.
“All I saw was my line blocking one way, the hole opened back side,” Campbell said. “I shot the hole and took my chances.”
Campbell finished with 96 rushing yards on seven carries, complementing backfield mate Roddrell Freeman’s 103 yards on 20 totes. Mart quarterback Kyler Martin passed for 91 yards and a touchdown, boosting the Panthers to 371 yards of total offense.
Only the clock could stop Mart in the first half.
The Panthers scored on their first three possessions of the game and stopped all four of Falls City’s first-half chances.
Martin and De’Traevion Medlock each intercepted passes to wipe out Beavers trips across the 50-yard line. The Panthers also squashed a pair of Falls City fourth-down tries.
And when Mart got its hands on the ball, the Panthers gained big chunks of yards in a variety of ways.
Freeman fueled Mart’s first drive with a series of powerful runs. He gained 40 yards on the ground, including a 12-yard touchdown that capped a seven-play, 52-yard march.
Martin reached up and made a one-handed interception of Falls City quarterback Brady Lyssy’s pass to stop the Beavers’ second drive of the game.
“I was reading the ball in the air. We kind of had a little collision and I knew I couldn’t get my other arm up there,” Martin said. “I’ve watched enough (Odell Beckham Jr.) highlights and I knew what to do. It was awesome. I knew I had done something great for the team.”
Following the pick, Mart took over at its own 20 and soon flexed its passing game.
Utility back Kei’Shawn Clater, Campbell and Freeman each had first-down runs to push the ball across the 50. Then Martin connected with DaMarion Medlock for a 29-yard gain that moved Mart inside the Falls City 15. Two plays later, Dillon Lundy took a jet sweep five yards for a touchdown.
Freeman followed Lundy’s score with a two-point conversion run up the middle. With a big push from the Mart offensive line, Freeman practically walked across the goal line to put Mart up 14-0 with nine minutes left in the second quarter.
De’Traevion Medlock’s pick midway through the second quarter started Mart on its longest drive of the half. The Panthers began from their own 8 and took 11 plays to cover the field.
Martin finished the scoring drive with a 39-yard pass to DaMarion Medlock. The Panthers receiver escaped a couple of Beavers defensive backs and then outran everyone to the goal line. Another Freeman two-point run gave Mart the 22-0 advantage it would take to the break.
Falls City came into the game with a rushing attack that has produced more than 4,500 yards this season. Last week, Lyssy ran for more than 350 yards in a victory over Bremond.
But Mart was ready for the Beavers’ runners. The Panthers held Lyssy to 50 yards on 19 carries in the first half and didn’t let him gain more than seven yards on any single carry in that time.
Falls City got on the scoreboard when Lyssy ran three yards for a touchdown with 5:27 to go in the fourth quarter.
But the Beavers’ ensuing onside-kick attempt bounced off a Mart player out of bounds and the Panthers took possession with 5:24 remaining.
Mart successfully gained three first downs that allowed it to run out the clock and begin enjoying their return to the “ship.”
