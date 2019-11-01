BROWNWOOD -- The title of district champions and La Vega football has become one in the same.
The mighty Pirate defense was on full display, scoring once, forcing two turnovers and allowing just 268 total yards in a 31-14 thumping of previously undefeated and fifth-ranked Brownwood Friday night. Linebacker DeMarqueese Hayes had two picks, one returned 44 yards for a touchdown, anchoring another impressive La Vega defensive effort.
“DeMarqueese has been playing better and better every week,” head coach Don Hyde said. “He is a kid that has played a lot of football games for us and every week he is getting a little better, so I was very pleased with him.””
Though La Vega’s offense sometimes hogs the spotlight, Hayes and the boys were having none of that in a game that decided the district champ. Brownwood’s first five possessions ended in two picks, two punts and a turnover-on-downs. Lions quarterback Andrew Huff ran for his life the entirety of the first 30 minutes, throwing for just 24 total yards.
Ian Chavez booted a 29-yard field goal on La Vega’s first possession, giving the Pirates an early three-point lead. The Pirates extended their advantage the following possession, as Landry Kinne found wideout Demicco Chambliss on a quick pass from nine yards out. The senior broke two tackles on his way to putting the Pirates up 10-0.
That’s when Hayes and company took over. Facing pressure from La’Travius Johnson and Viontay Robinson, Brownwood’s Huff attempted to throw the ball away, but it fluttered right into the hands of Hayes just a few yards away. The senior waltzed into the end zone, putting an exclamation point on a dominating first half for the Pirates.
The Pirate defense did have a few lapses, though, allowing two 70-yard touchdowns, one to running back Reece Rodgers on the Lions’ first possession of the second half, the second to wideout and Baylor commit AJ McCarty later in the quarter. Rodgers finished the game with 146 yards rushing and the one score.
Huff totaled 111 yards on 11 completions with two picks and a touchdown. McCarty hauled in four balls for 83 yards.
La Vega’s offense didn’t take its foot off the pedal to begin the second half. Following Rodgers’ big run, the Pirates marched the field rather easily and took back control of the game on an Elijah Cummings three-yard touchdown run. The drive was highlighted by a nifty catch and run from Chambliss, as the speedster broke several tackles while sprinting from sideline to sideline to set the Pirates up inside the 30.
Cummings finished the night with two scores on 83 yards. Fellow back Jar’Quae Walton added 83 of his own. Chambliss shined in the absence of stud wide receiver Malachi Wright, who did not make the trip for undisclosed reasons.
In the end, the Pirates can celebrate a district championship, but know what the ultimate goal is - defending their state title. Head coach Don Hyde summed it up best.
“That’s what we expect at La Vega High School, that’s not our end goal,” Hyde said. “Our goal is to win a state championship, so we accomplished what we expected to accomplish.”
