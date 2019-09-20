PFLUGERVILLE — Coach Don Hyde preached consistency this week for his Pirates. And his players listened.
In what was undoubtedly their most prolific game of this young season, No. 3 La Vega racked up 587 offensive yards, quarterback Landry Kinne threw for 251 yards and five touchdowns and the Pirates found little resistance in a 61-0 road win over Pflugerville.
It was a dominating, all around complete performance for Hyde’s team, something the second-year head coach has been waiting to see after the first three games of the season.
“We did the things we had to do to be successful,” he said. “We didn’t turn the ball over, we didn’t commit penalties. In the grand scheme of things, we did the things we had to do at La Vega High School to win football games.”
La Vega (3-1) showed how wide the talent gap was on the first possession, as Kinne finished off a six-play, 65-yard scoring drive with a 35-yard pass to Malachi Wright. The senior wideout juked cornerback Keon Cage out of his shoes, faking a deep out route while heading to the middle of the field for a wide open post.
After a three-and-out in which the Pirate defense pushed the Panthers nine yards back, Elisha Cummings found the end zone untouched from the 21 to put the Pirates up two scores.
Cummings finished the night with 48 yards and 2 scores. Fellow back Jar’Quae Walton added 140 more on four carries.
“We changed some things from an offensive standpoint to give us some more options,” Hyde said. “We found some things that worked for us and Kinne did a great job of executing for us.”
Smelling blood in the water, the La Vega offense struck again, this time in the form of a shovel pass from Kinne to running back Jar’Quae Walton inside the five for the score. And after Pflugerville (1-3) fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Pirates added another six on a 24-yard post to Jai’Shawn Reese that ended the first quarter with La Vega up 27-0.
The second quarter was more of the same, with Kinne finding Wright again, the receiver’s second touchdown of the night. The speedster broke a plethora of tackles on his way to a 48-yard touchdown. The Pirates added the last score of the night on a one-yard run by Cummings.
Though the offense shined in this one, the Pirate defense allowed only 149 total yards in the game, with a fumble recovery
“We thought we were fitted right and put ourselves in a good situation,” Hydesaid. “But the whole defense flew around and made plays when we had the opportunities to.”
Kinne threw his last touchdown on the first drive of the second half, a 35-yard strike to Walton on the run. Demicco Chambliss scampered in from 34 yards and Troy Miles finished the scoring for the Pirates with a 34-yard run.
La Vega will host state-ranked Midlothian Heritage next week at Willie Williams Stadium.
