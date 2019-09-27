As Elisha Cummings sprinted 77 yards untouched down the sideline for a score on the first play from scrimmage, with it went all hopes for a Midlothian Heritage upset.
Cummings ducked, dived and dodged his way through the Jaguar defense for 174 yards and two scores, leading his third-ranked Pirates to a 58-14 win over Midlothian Heritage Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium.
It was another easy win for La Vega, something that is becoming a common theme. The Pirates dropped 61 on the road last week against Pflugerville and as district play approaches, head coach Don Hyde likes where his squad is headed.
“We just executed the game plan,” he said. “If they drop and play pass, you run the football. If they crowd the box and play run, you throw the football. We were able to do a little bit of both.”
After Cummings broke free to start the scoring, the Pirate defense held the Jaguars to a quick punt, La Vega made it 13-0 just six plays later when quarterback Landry Kinne found Jar’Quae Walton on an out pattern from the backfield from three yards out. The speedster made a nifty shoestring catch before hammering his way to the end zone through two defenders. The extra point was missed.
Midlothian Heritage scored its only touchdown of the half two drives later. After a pass interference call gave the Jaguars new life at their own 16, Heritage quarterback Cade Sumbler hit wideout Jay Wilkerson on a post pattern on a 4th-and-2 from midfield.
The Pirates added two more scores before the half, both on the legs of Kinne – one from 18 yards and the other from 27. Kinne finished the night with 134 passing yards and two scores, adding 66 yards and two more TD’s on the ground.
Not to be outdone by the offense, the Pirate defense was consistently in the backfield, putting pressure on Sumbler in the form of four sacks and two fumble recoveries.
“We have been getting better every week on the defensive line,” Hyde said. “They’re a good offensive football team – they have some kids out there that can catch the ball and make some things happen and I think we did a good job of containing them.”
Cummings added his second rushing score of the night on a seven-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter. Kinne’s final throwing touchdown of the night came on a 40-yard stop-and-go to Demicco Chambliss.
The Pirates hit the road to face Texarkana Liberty-Eylau next Friday before their bye week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.