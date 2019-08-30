As far as title defenses go, it wasn’t always pretty.
Battling a barrage of flags, many of which killed several promising drives, the Pirates battled their way to a 28-14 win over Medina Valley Friday night in Castroville. The final score is the only thing that matters, but Pirates head coach Don Hyde sees a team that needs to improve, and he said they’d better do it in a hurry, especially with Argyle looming next week.
“We have a lot of areas that we need to be better,” he said. “If we think we are going to be any good, it’s up to our kids.”
In a game that found little rhythm early, La Vega started the scoring on their third possession, a quick one-play scamper from Elisha Cummings from 35 yards out to put La Vega up 7-0. It proved to be the only points put on the scoreboard in the first 24 minutes.
La Vega’s first two possessions showed promise, only to be struck down by costly penalties, a major theme of the night. Fortunately for the Pirates (1-0), Medina Valley was having an even harder time moving the ball.
The third quarter saw La Vega start to amp it up. After the Pirates forced a third-down quick punt (you read that right), Medina Valley pinned La Vega inside the one. Quarterback Landry Kinne, thrust into the starting lineup with the move of Ara Rauls III to safety, led the offense down the field with a 13-play, 99-yard scoring drive that saw Cummings find points from four yards out to put the Pirates up two scores. The junior finished the night with 121 yards and two scores.
“Our running backs played well,” Hyde said. “They always do.”
La Vega scored again in the third as Kinne found Jar’Quae Walton on a streak from 37 yards out, putting the Pirates up 21-0.
Medina Valley quarterback Charlie Marsh hit running back James Gipson on a deep slant a short time later for a 33-yard pitch and catch, as the Panthers tried to crawl back in the game at 21-7.
But the Pirates added another one the following drive, this time a three-yard Landry Kinne run. Kinne finished the game with 84 yards through the air and a score.
Medina Valley added a score with just a few ticks left in the game, coming on a short pass from Marsh to Kaiden Hernandez.
