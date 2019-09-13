It was another sluggish start for No. 3 La Vega, but the Pirates dug deep and found a way to pull away in the second half.
Overcoming four turnovers, including three in the first 24 minutes, the Pirates found their footing in the final two quarters to down Austin LBJ 21-7, moving their record to 2-1 as they head to Pflugerville next weekend. It wasn’t pretty, but the Pirates will take it.
“LBJ is a difficult matchup,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “We were very uncharacteristic tonight, turning the ball over four times. We have to clean that up.”
La Vega struggled to put anything together its first three drives, tossing a pick, fumbling and punting. But the Jaguars struggled just as mightily, throwing up four three-and-outs on their first four possessions.
Shaking off a not-so-great start, La Vega started the scoring late in the first quarter. Kinne found wideout Malachi Wright from 29 yards out to put the Pirates up 7-0. The ball was slightly underthrown, causing the senior to adjust in midair at around the 7-yard-line and scamper into the end zone.
Wright finished with seven catches for 76 yards and a score.
“We are going to get a bunch of different looks,” Hyde said. “It’s all about making adjustments offensively.”
Nearing the end of the half, the Jaguars methodically moved the ball down the field, as quarterback Hunter Scott took control with his legs before finding Andrew Mukuna in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown strike.
Hyde knows his team will get everything but the kitchen sink thrown at them week in and week out, as teams dig deep to find a way to knock off the defending state champs.
“They gave us a bunch of empty looks, and the problem with the empty looks is the quarterback can pull it down and run on you,” Hyde said. “He got good yardage, so you have to pick your spot and decide what you want to do in certain situations.”
Adjustments were definitely made, as the Pirates marched 71 yards on 13 plays to take a 14-7 lead to begin the second half. Kinne found running back Elisha Cummings out of the backfield on a seam for the 13-yard pitch and catch. Cummings finished the night with 36 yards on the ground.
As well as the La Vega defense was playing and as much pressure and the defensive line was putting on Scott, mainly De’Treveon Thompson, it was inevitable that a big play was coming. The senior bull rushed his way in the backfield, knocking Scott to the turf and forcing a fumble that was scooped up by fellow lineman Raeshawn Roberts and taken to the house from 54-yards out. Thompson recorded three sacks on the night, bringing his total to six on the season.
It was a nail in the coffin that sent La Vega to victory on homecoming at Willie Williams Stadium.
“It’s just about getting better,” Hyde said. “Hopefully by game seven we can clean that stuff up and play a lot better.”
Running back Jar’Quae Walton quietly had a good game, rushing for 105 yards on 19 carries. Kinne finished the night with two scores and 169 yards through the air. The senior threw his first pick of the season on a scramble in the first half, throwing an ill-advised pass over the middle into traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.