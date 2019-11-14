JOSHUA — If there was any doubt about third-ranked La Vega’s focus facing a team they beat 61-0 in the first round of the 2018 playoffs, the Pirate offense quickly put that notion to bed.
Quarterback Landry Kinne and the La Vega offense scored five times in the first quarter, including two through the air to senior Malachi Wright, routing Lake Worth, 72 -0, in the Class 4A Division I bi-district playoffs at Joshua High School on Thursday night.
In yet another beatdown, La Vega’s offense was nearly unstoppable. Starting running backs Jar’Quae Walton and Elisha Cummings combined for five touchdowns and 172 yards, with Kinne adding 51 yards on the ground of his own.
Lake Worth’s first offensive first down came with just over 10 minutes left in the first quarter, but the celebration was cut short as junior Anthony Burns promptly jumped in front of a Caleb Welch pass and took it 41 yards to the house.
Elisha Cummings and Jar’Quae Walton each scored twice in the 35-point first. On La Vega’s first possession, Cummings burst through the middle for 37 yards to put the Pirates (10-1) up a score. Following a Lake Worth punt, Kinne threw his first of two touchdown passes to Malachi Wright, this one a 24-yarder. Kinne’s second scoring connection of the night to Wright was from 29 yards out — both nifty catches and runs by the speedy wideout.
Cummings’ second score of the quarter was from four yards out. Walton added a one-yard dive and a dart from 23 yards.
The Pirate defense was equally impressive. Allowing just four first downs in the first half, La Vega’s front four was pressuring Welch to no end. The junior completed just 7 of 21 passes for 48 yards, including three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Burns.
Manny Ruiz jumped a Welch pass for an interception in the third quarter.
Troy Miles scored in the second half, totaling 45 yards on the night. Amrion Harris had a nifty run for a score, bouncing to the outside while using a Russell Harris II block to score from just outside the 10.
Lake Worth rushed for just 27 yards in the game.
La Vega is set to face the winner of the Carrollton Ranchview and Celina winner in the area round next Friday at Chisholm Trail High School.
