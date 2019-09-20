HOLLAND — Zane Spinn spun his way for both a passing and rushing touchdown as the 10th-ranked Hornets stayed perfect with a win over the visiting Pirates.
Spinn got Holland (4-0) rolling early with a 76-yard scoring strike to Caleb Cearley in the first quarter. Spinn added a 17-yard scoring scamper later in the opening quarter to make it 12-0. Clay Cooper also ran for a pair of TDs for Holland.
Crawford (3-1) didn’t get on the board until less than two minutes to play. The Pirates will face another state-ranked foe next week when Rogers travels to Crawford.
