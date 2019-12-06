PFLUGERVILLE – Falls City running Brady Lyssy rushed for 353 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Beavers past Bremond, 35-28, on Friday night at Pflugerville ISD’s The Pfield.

Lyssey scored on runs of one, 37 and 67 yards in the third quarter to help Falls City go from a 14-7 halftime deficit to a 28-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Bremond’s JT Anthony ran 61 yards for a touchdown with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers (12-2) couldn’t manage an equalizing TD at the end.

Falls City (13-1), the No. 1 ranked team in 2A Division II, advances to play No. 2 Mart in the 2A D-II state semifinals next week. Mart is the two-time defending state champion and defeated Muenster, 53-7, on Friday night.

Anthony led Bremond with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

