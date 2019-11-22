BUDA — The top-ranked Beavers dammed up the Pirates’ playoff voyage behind the furious running of Brady Lyssy.
Lyssy went for a 61-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for Falls City (11-1), and never really slowed down. He routinely seemed to break off six or seven yards before the first wave of Chilton tacklers touched him, and finished with five TD runs on the night.
Falls City advances to face Granger in the regional round.
Chilton’s Daylon Ford scored his team’s only touchdown on a hard-nosed run early in the second quarter, but the Pirates couldn’t sustain that kind of forward progress. Still, it was a resurgent season for the Pirates (7-5), who made a six-win improvement over last season.
Giddings State School 64, Vanguard 33BUCKHOLTS — Giddings State School closed out the Vikings’ run in the TAPPS six-man playoffs.
Marlow Welch threw for a pair of touchdowns for the Vikings (7-5), one to Dalton Sawyer and another to Dalton Latham. Welch also had a TD catch on a throw from Austin Burch.
