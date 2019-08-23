LORENA — Crawford takes some calculated risks in its non-district volleyball schedule. Jeff Coker wants to stretch his Lady Pirates, even when that means going up against strong, state-ranked programs at bigger schools.
Sometimes, with such risk comes great reward.
That was the case on Friday as Class 2A’s top-ranked Lady Pirates climbed their way out of a steep gully to reject 4A’s No. 12-ranked Lorena, 22-25, 25-22, 25-8, 25-19, at the Lorena High School gym.
Roughly an hour into this tussle of two of Central Texas’ most consistent volleyball powers, it seemed as though the outcome was headed in the complete opposite direction. Lorena (11-6) leaned on the strength of its two heaviest hitters, Abbie Tuyo and Blaze Runyan, to not only thump their way to a first-set win, but to surge out to a 20-12 lead in the second set.
At that point, it felt like Lorena could do no wrong. But Crawford (22-3) was far from dead. The Lady Pirates slowly picked up steam from the service line and found more efficiency in their blocking in closing the set on an authoritative, momentum-stealing 13-2 run.
“Anne Williams got us on a good serving run, and then Peyton Elmore got us on a good run,” Crawford’s Coker said. “Just serving the right people, serving people tough. Finally just kind of found that belief in ourselves again. I don’t know, my kids just kind of have hearts of champions. We’ve been doing that to ourselves all year where we get behind and we come back, and we just kind of did it again.”
Indeed, both Williams and Elmore produced aces in that spurt to end the second set, including a perfectly placed back line-kisser by Williams to help start the run.
By the time that sophomore Katie Warden found a hole in the middle of the court with a spike for the set-clinching point, Crawford had found its rhythm.
The switch in momentum, which began like a snowball rolling downhill, transformed into an all-out avalanche in the third set. With the senior Williams mixing kill speeds between missiles and dinks, Crawford scored 10 of the first 11 points of the set. Lorena never really recovered in that stretch, as the Lady Pirates went on to win, 25-8.
“Volleyball works that way,” Coker said. “If you can get momentum going your direction, sometimes it’s hard to break out of it. Luckily our kids have been able to do that. If you haven’t experienced either coming from behind or blowing a big lead, until you’ve done it, we’ve got so many kids who have been there and done so many good things for us that they’ve been in every situation. So they’re able to handle whatever’s thrown at them.”
The pendulum partially swung on the power of Crawford’s blocking. The Lady Pirates challenged Lorena’s Tuyo and Runyan at the net as the match progressed, either slowing their attacks by getting a finger on the ball or by occasionally stuffing those spikes altogether.
“I felt like we just have to be tougher sometimes,” Lorena coach Kari Sowders said. “They’re a tough team and they started hitting a little better, getting over our block. We just couldn’t get around their block after a little bit. That kind of hurt us, just couldn’t find our way out of a slump, and the slump became too big.”
Lorena threatened to push the match to a decisive fifth set. The teams swapped the lead back and forth in the fourth, and things were all tied at 16 after a putaway by the Lady Leopards’ Kaitlynne Jones.
Then Crawford’s state tournament-weathered veteran Williams elevated to the moment. She tapped a pair of tips and unleashed two bullets for four kills in a 9-3 closing run for the Lady Pirates. Crawford picked up match point when a Lorena block attempt sailed wide of the line, out of bounds.
Lorena’s Sowders was frustrated by the way her team responded after Crawford adjusted, but said she hoped that they’d learn from the match.
“That’s what the preseason is for,” she said. “We’ve just got to stay on that, and know that when you’re playing good teams they’re going to block you and find ways to shut down your hitters. So, we’ve got to find ways to work around that. Everything else has to keep working when it gets hard. I think we’ll be all right. We’ll rise above and we’ll handle the next few games.”