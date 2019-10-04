LORENA — The Lorena Leopards had No. 2-ranked Connally backed into a corner early in the third quarter of their District 8-4A Division II clash.
But it seems like the Cadets play their best football when they have to come out of that corner swinging.
Connally erased an 11-point deficit in the second half by breaking off the huge plays the Cadets needed to claim a 34-24 victory over Lorena on Friday night at Leopards Stadium.
Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither had touchdown runs of 32 and 11 yards to put his team in front early in the fourth quarter. Then Cadets star running back Jay’Veon Sunday finished it off by streaking for scoring runs of 22 and 91 yards in the fourth quarter.
“We’re sitting here talking about KG and Jay’Veon, but you better give some credit to those guys up front,” Connally coach Shane Anderson said. “Our offensive line played their tails off. (Lorena) loaded up the box and they were bringing everybody they could bring. But if we can just get a little, small crease, (Gaither and Sunday) can make it happen.”
By coming from behind for the second time in two district games, Connally boosted its record to 6-0 and 2-0 in 8-4A DII.
Sunday rushed for 252 yards on 20 carries, going over 1,000 for the season in the process. Gaither added 166 yards on 22 totes.
Lorena (3-3, 0-2) shot into the lead with a clever pass play early in the third quarter. With Connally focused on Lorena star receiver Ty Moore, Leopards quarterback Bradley Lina found McCray Lewis wide open in the middle of the field for a 53-yard touchdown. The Lina-to-Lewis connection gave Lorena a 17-6 lead with 9:31 to go in the third quarter.
Lina put the Leopards in front again midway through the fourth quarter. Lorena sent motion going left to right on a fourth-and-two, then Lina darted to the left side on a quarterback keeper. He got the edge and scampered in for a 20-yard touchdown that put the Leopards in front 24-20 with 6:57 left.
But it took Connally just four plays to get the lead back. Sunday rushed for 56 yards on a 71-yard touchdown drive. On first-and-10 from the Lorena 22, Sunday moved like lightning through a hole up the middle and raised the ball above his head as he crossed the goal line on the score.
“He’s got great acceleration,” Anderson said. “There’s a reason he’s going to the University of Washington. There’s a reason he had 20-plus Power 5 offers.”
Lorena, the defending 8-4A DII champs, are looking for their first district win of this season. Leopard coach Ray Biles liked a lot of what he saw from his young team on Friday, but it wasn’t complete enough.
“I thought our kids played very hard against a good football team,” Biles said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times on offense and gave up some home runs on defense.”
Lorena built a double-digit lead in the first half thanks to a takeaway early in the first quarter and a long pass in the second.
Leopards linebacker Reed Michna intercepted a Gaither pass and returned it to the Connally 25, setting up the Leopards with an early opportunity.
Lorena gained a first down to the Cadets’ 14, but then Jordan Nichols sacked Bradley Lina for a 12-yard loss. The Leopards eventually settled for Lina’s 36-yard field goal to take the initial 3-0 lead.
Beset with pre-snap and holding penalties for much of the first half, Connally failed to answer the field goal for the rest of the first quarter. The Cadets were flagged for 5 penalties totaling 35 yards on the first four possessions.
Lorena put together a 66-yard drive for the game’s first touchdown midway through the second quarter. Lina hit Moore for the big play of the march — a 39-yard completion on which Moore battled for extra yards to the Connally 12.
Four plays later, Lina converted fourth-and-three by sprinting to his right and reaching the goal line before he met a Connally defender head on. The ball came loose, but the officials signaled touchdown and Lorena led 10-0 with 5:04 left before halftime.
As he has so many times the last two seasons, Sunday followed an opponent’s score by running like a man on a mission. He rushed for 43 yards to fuel Connally’s 75-yard drive, finishing it with a rumbling 25-yard touchdown.
Lorena stopped Connally’s attempt to scramble for a two-point conversion after its TD, keeping the Leopards lead at 10-6.
Sunday rushed for 82 yards in the first half and Connally had 165 yards of total offense. Lorena had just 90 yards of offense through the first two quarters, but the Leopards made the most of their opportunities before the break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.