MEXIA — If anyone was wondering about top-ranked Connally’s muscle, the Cadets sent an emphatic message in their Week 8 game.
The Cadets, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Division II, went on the road to face a resurgent Mexia program that looked like it could match Connally’s big-play ability.
But the Blackcats couldn’t stop the Cadets.
Connally rolled up more than 450 rushing yards and didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter on their way to a 42-26 victory on Friday night at Blackcat Field.
“We’re all about punching them in the mouth and running the ball,” Cadets quarterback Kavian Gaither said.
And that’s exactly what Connally did on a regular basis. Gaither ran 29 times for 219 yards and a touchdown. His backfield mate, running back Jay’veon Sunday posted 238 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries.
With the Cadets bruising offensive line opening up lanes all night, Connally scored on six of eight possessions. The Cadets were stopped by the clock at the end of the first half and finally punted with 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter when they were 16 points ahead and Mexia was out of timeouts.
“Just whatever is working, we’re going to keep on going at it and going at it until they can stop it,” Gaither said. “They were allowing me to run the ball. It was pretty easy looking for running room when my linemen were blocking and opening up the holes.”
With the victory, Connally boosts its record to 8-0 and 4-0 in 8-4A D-II. The Cadets, alone atop the district standings, host Fairfield on Friday in a game that could decide the loop championship.
Mexia (3-3, 2-1) stayed close for most of the night thanks to highlight reel plays by running back Jarrell Wiley. He finished with 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including big plays of 58 and 66 yards.
But the Connally defense got the stops it needed, including holding Mexia scoreless in the third quarter.
Sunday ran two yards for his first touchdown of the night to finish off Connally’s drive that started the third quarter. That Cadet march covered 66 yards and was their shortest scoring drive to that point.
By the time Sunday finished off an 83-yard march later in the third, his three-yard touchdown put Connally in front 28-6 and in firm control.
Connally executed long scoring drives on its first two possessions of the game, moving 92 and 73 yards for touchdowns to take a 14-6 lead to halftime.
The Cadets defense stopped Mexia on its game-opening offensive series, then Gaither, Sunday and company went to work from their own 9.
Sunday got his team out of its own end with his first big run of the night, a 37-yard scamper into Blackcats territory. Gaither converted a fourth-and-six with a six-yard run to the Mexia 27 and then the Cadets’ aerial game kicked in.
Connally backup quarterback Keagan Alejo, who rotated with Gaither in a new wrinkle for the Cadets, hit Korie Black for an apparent touchdown. But an unsportsmanlike penalty wiped out the TD and put the ball at the Mexia 16.
That didn’t faze Connally, though. Mexia dropped Sunday for a five-yard loss, but Gaither tossed a 21-yard touchdown to De’Montray Cooks for the initial lead.
The Blackcats punched back on their ensuing possession. It took just one play for Wiley to break loose for a 58-yard touchdown. Connally stuffed the two-point conversion run and the Cadets maintained a 7-6 edge.
Connally methodically marched for its second score of the half, using 14 plays and 4:57 of game time to go 67 yards. Gaither hit Je’Juan Forward for a 12-yard gain to get a key early first down on a third-and-8.
Once across midfield, Connally gave the Mexia defense a steady dose of the Sunday-Gaither one-two combo. Gaither carried on the final play of the drive, converting a fourth-and-one with a three-yard touchdown run.
The Cadets had the ball at the end of the second quarter, starting from their own 6 with 3:17 left before the break. Connally moved across the 50 in seven plays and took a couple of shots at the end zone in the final 20 seconds before halftime. Alejo’s pass on the final play of the half fell incomplete and the Cadets didn’t score, but they also hadn’t been stopped by the Mexia defense for the first two quarters.
