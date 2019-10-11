The newly minted No. 1-ranked Connally Cadets took a while to gain their footing, but used a solid second half en route to a 34-17 district win over Madisonville at Mac Peoples Stadium Friday night.
“I told the team that it’s not always pretty and there’s things we need to work on, but a win’s a win,” said Connally head coach Shane Anderson. “You’re not going to win district championships with turnovers and penalties, so we have to clean that up.”
Madisonville (2-5, 0-3 in District 8-4A) kept stellar running back Jay’Veon Sunday bottled up much of the first half and trimmed a 13-0 Connally lead to 13-10 on Juan Polanco’s 44-yard field goal with 2:58 to play before halftime.
But Connally (7-0, 3-0) mounted a 75-yard drive in the remaining time. Quarterback Kavian Gaither hit Je’Juan Forward on a big 32-yard pass play to the Mustangs’ 7 with 19 seconds left.
And Sunday barreled in from 5 yards out as time expired to put the Cadets ahead 20-10.
Connally asserted itself fully on its first possession of the second half with a four-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. Gaither connected on a big play again to Forward, this time for 48 yards to the 12. Sunday raced through the Mustang defense on the next play for a 27-10 lead.
The Cadets’ big rusher had 49 yards on seven carries in the first half and lost the ball on a fumble. But his exclamation-point effort came on his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter when he hit the seam quick and raced untouched for a 67-yard TD.
That score gave Connally breathing room again after Madisonville cut the lead to 27-17 with 10:21 to go in the fourth quarter on quarterback Tyrese Brown’s 1-yard plunge.
Sunday finished with 134 yards on 13 carries.
“We knew (Madisonville) was going to shoot the gaps and focus on stopping Jay’Veon,” Anderson said. “I’m really proud of the O-line and the coaches for making the adjustments we needed.”
It was Gaither’s legs that kept Connally going in the first half. He staked the Cadets to a 13-0 lead on TD runs of 18 and 2 yards. He also kept finding Forward on the big pass plays and was 9-of-12 passing for 188 yards.
Backup QB Keagan Alejo also saw action in the second half in order to give him game experience, Anderson said.
The crowd observed a moment of silence before the game for Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones, who was killed earlier Friday in a traffic accident near Riesel.
Jones was a 2007 Connally graduate.
