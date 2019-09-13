CAMERON — Braden Brashear and the Cameron Yoe Yoemen are clicking along like plastic cleats on a concrete locker room floor.
Brashear fired five touchdown passes as Yoe stayed unbeaten with a convincing win over the visiting Hornets. Brashear came out chucking, throwing three TD passes in the first 5:57 of the game, on a 23-yarder to Kobe Young, a 33-yarder to Jaidyn Sanchez and a 25-yard strike to Thomas Melton.
Cameron (3-0) dominated throughout, returning two interceptions for TDs as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.