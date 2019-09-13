CAMERON — Braden Brashear and the Cameron Yoe Yoemen are clicking along like plastic cleats on a concrete locker room floor.

Brashear fired five touchdown passes as Yoe stayed unbeaten with a convincing win over the visiting Hornets. Brashear came out chucking, throwing three TD passes in the first 5:57 of the game, on a 23-yarder to Kobe Young, a 33-yarder to Jaidyn Sanchez and a 25-yard strike to Thomas Melton.

Cameron (3-0) dominated throughout, returning two interceptions for TDs as well.

