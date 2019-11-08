What seemed like a closely-contested football game at halftime turned into an offensive explosion for the ninth-ranked Brownwood Lions, as they won big over China Spring, 41-14, on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
“You’re zero and zero now. It’s irrelevant what your record is because anybody can beat anybody,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said after the game as his team now prepares for the playoffs. “There is nobody bad that you are going to run into in the playoffs, so we’re going to have to come ready to play.”
The first quarter was a defensive battle as both offenses attempted to put points on the board, but neither could get momentum. The Lions were first to break through as quarterback Andrew Huff found his halfback Reece Rodgers on a screen pass, resulting in a 46-yard touchdown.
China Spring (3-7, 1-3) looked as if it would answer right back, converting a fourth down with a fake punt to continue a yard-eating drive. Brownwood’s defense tightened up after the conversion and ended up putting a stop to the Cougars’ drive.
The back-and-forth defensive showcase spilled over into the second quarter as both teams’ offenses continued to stalemate. The Cougars had an impressive string of plays driving down the field with gusto. K.J. Peoples took an option pitch from quarterback Brayden Faulkner and eight yards later, China Spring was on the board.
Brownwood (9-1, 3-1) milked the last three-plus minutes of the quarter and attempted a 39-yard field goal before going into the half. The try ended wide of the uprights and both teams headed to the locker room tied up at seven.
China Spring received the ball to start the second half, but the same narrative seemed to be in play as it was a strong defensive showing that forced the Cougars to stall out and punt the ball to Brownwood. The Lions offense came out energized, scoring quickly as Huff connected with wideout Dane Johnson on a 68-yard touchdown pass to give Brownwood the lead.
The Cougar’s next drive ended prematurely with an interception, and the Brownwood offensive continued their surge. Rodgers quickly added a rushing touchdown for the Lions from 27 yards.
The China Spring defense still showed moxie, including defensive back Major Bowden wrestling the ball away from a Brownwood receiver to recover a fumble. The Cougars could not find a way to cut into the lead as another drive ended on a failed fourth-down conversion. Brownwood added another rushing touchdown as Rodgers accounted for four of the Lions scores on the night.
The Cougars added some points late in the game as Faulkner found Sebastian Trevino for a 9-yard touchdown to cap the China Spring’s scoring for the night.
The game ended being a tale of two halves, as Brownwood ran away after intermission.
The Cougars’ bi-district playoff matchup is against Kennedale, the District 6-4A Div. I champion and a team that knocked Brownwood out of the first round of the playoffs last year. China Spring will take on Kennedale Friday night in Glen Rose.
